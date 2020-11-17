South Korea’s two biggest airlines plan to merge, with Korean Air Lines Co acquiring Asiana Airlines Inc for 1.8 trillion won (US$1.6 billion) following an injection via its parent, Hanjin Kal Corp.
The main goal of the acquisition is to stabilize South Korea’s aviation industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic and improve its competitiveness, said Hanjin Group, which operates airlines and logistics businesses through its subsidiaries.
It expects Korean Air to be ranked as one of the world’s top 10 airlines once the deal is completed.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“In general, countries with a population less than 100 million have a single full-service carrier,” Hanjin said in a statement.
“However, Korea has two full-service carriers, which gives it a competitive disadvantage compared to countries like Germany, France and Singapore with a single major airline,” it said.
The merger should streamline route operations and reduce costs, while the consolidation of slots at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport might increase joint ventures with global airlines and demand for transit flights, the parent company said.
That should also spur growth in the domestic aviation industry.
“Korean Air’s acquisition and the expansion of its routes, fleet and capacity will give the airline the competitiveness to compete with global mega airlines,” Hanjin said.
Shares in Asiana and Korean Air both soared on the stock exchange yesterday, with Asiana rising by the 30 percent daily limit and Korean Air climbing as much as 18 percent. The two are trading above where they were at the start of the pandemic in January.
Hanjin Kal rose as much as 6.6 percent yesterday.
Korean Air plans to issue new shares early next year to raise 2.5 trillion won. Hanjin Kal is to participate in the issue after receiving 800 billion won from Korea Development Bank, which it would transfer to Korean Air.
The airline is to invest 300 billion won of that to buy perpetual convertible bonds from Asiana and another 300 billion won as a down payment on a 1.5 trillion won contract to buy new Asiana shares, according to the statement.
“Korean Air’s initial investment will enable Asiana Airlines to secure the funding needed for operations until the end of the year, as well as improve its financial position by adding 300 billion won worth of perpetual convertible bonds to its capital assets,” Hanjin said.
State-run Korea Development Bank yesterday said that it hopes to complete the transactions this year and seek approvals from antitrust bodies globally by the end of next year.
The bank would likely own about 10 percent of Hanjin Kal, Hanjin Group has said.
Founded in 1988 to compete with Korean Air, Asiana flew to 61 cities in 21 countries prior to the pandemic. It has two budget carriers, Air Seoul and Air Busan.
Korea Development Bank said Hanjin might look at consolidating low-cost carriers after the Asiana acquisition.
Hanjin Kal is the parent of budget operator Jin Air Co.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The