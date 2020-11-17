EQUITIES
Foreign investors sell up
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$44.18 billion (US$1.53 billion) of shares, after they bought a net NT$52.71 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors were Innolux Corp (群創), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Acer Inc (宏碁), while the top three purchased were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, foreign investors had sold a net NT$608.04 billion of shares this year, while foreign investors accounted for 44.15 percent of market capitalization over the period, it said.
EQUITIES
Pharmally fails to file
A total of 930 domestic and primary-listed companies completed the filing of their third-quarter financial statements before yesterday’s deadline, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said, while 14 financial holding companies do not have to submit their statements until the end of this month. However, Pharmally International Holding Co (康友製藥) did not submit its financial statement before the deadline, it said. Tony Huang (黃文烈), the former chairman of the maker of parenteral solutions for vaccines and intravenous medicines, is facing embezzlement charges and the company’s shares have been suspended since Aug. 18.
ELECTRONICS
Ampacs plans new plant
Audio electronics maker Ampacs Corp (安普新) yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$200 million to build a second plant in Vietnam, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year. The company constructed its first Vietnamese plant in June last year and started mass production in March. The new investment is to meet rising demand for “true wireless stereo” earphones and gaming headsets, the company said. Ampacs is expected to debut its shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange next month. The company reported earnings per share of NT$3.38 in the first three quarters, up from NT$0.50 the previous year, while revenue grew 103.46 percent from NT$1.68 billion to NT$3.41 billion.
TAXATION
NT$220 billion repatriated
As of Saturday, the Ministry of Finance had received applications to repatriate NT$226.5 billion of overseas funds from 1,053 companies and individuals since the Act on the Use of and Taxation on Inward Remittances of Overseas Funds (境外資金匯回管理運用及課稅條例) took effect on Aug. 15 last year, the ministry said yesterday. As of Saturday, companies and individuals had repatriated NT$220.6 billion to take advantage of the preferential tax rates, it said.
STEELMAKERS
CSC profit rises 205 percent
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s only integrated steelmaker, yesterday posted a pretax profit of NT$1.35 billion for last month, up 205 percent month-on-month from NT$443.75 million, as revenue hit the second-highest monthly level this year. Operating profit was NT$1.4 billion, up 281 percent from NT$367.02 million a month earlier, CSC said in a statement. Consolidated revenue increased 4 percent to NT$27.09 billion from NT$26.13 billion in September, it said. The company attributed the growth to a recovery in orders, while shipments were 889,930 tonnes, up from 812,564 tonnes the previous month. CSC posted a pretax loss of NT$2.14 billion for the first 10 months of this year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The