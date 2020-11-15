The S&P 500 notched a record closing high on Friday, with upbeat earnings reports helping to drive optimism about the US economy along with hopes for successful COVID-19 vaccines, even as investors monitored a surge in virus cases and restrictions around the country.
After a volatile trading week in which the market was whipsawed between hopes and fears about the novel coronavirus, Cisco Systems Inc provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 after its quarterly report showed a work-from-home driven surge in demand.
Walt Disney Co also rose as its rapidly growing streaming video business and a partial recovery at its theme parks tempered its quarterly loss.
“At least for today it looks like sentiment regarding the potential for vaccines combined with very strong earnings announcements from a number of companies has investors hopeful that the economy can continue to recover,” State Street Global Advisors chief investment strategist Michael Arone said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 399.64 points, or 1.37 percent, to 29,479.81, the S&P 500 gained 48.14 points, or 1.36 percent, to 3,585.15 and the NASDAQ Composite added 119.70 points, or 1.02 percent, to 11,829.29.
Along with the S&P, the small-cap Russell 2000 also registered a record closing high on Friday, rising 2.1 percent on the day.
Friday’s outperformance of more economically sensitive cyclical sectors, including energy, real estate and industrials, over growth sectors like technology was a clear indication of “optimism around the economy,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Russell 1000 value index, which is heavily weighted toward cyclical sectors, such as banks and energy, rose 1.97 percent on Friday, while the growth index, with a large tech company weighting, added 0.7 percent.
The three major US stock indices had fallen on Thursday, as more than a dozen US states reported a doubling of new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, with Chicago’s mayor issuing a month-long stay-at-home advisory.
However, a senior adviser to US president-elect Joe Biden said there were no plans for nationwide lockdowns next year and instead talked about restrictions for specific regions when the virus spread is bad there.
Arone said the aversion to a full lockdown likely cheered up some investors, but that optimism might be overdone.
He cited US Federal Reserve official warnings about the potential economic damage that rising virus cases could do without a fresh economic stimulus package in sight.
“The market is underestimating some of the impact that rising cases and no stimulus will have on the economy and earnings, and they’re overestimating the potential timeline and breadth of a vaccine distribution,” Arone said. “In the spring folks were bracing for the worst and the worst didn’t happen. Now they’re expecting the best and they may be a little too rosy.”
Positive data from Pfizer Inc’s virus vaccine study on Monday had prompted a rally that pushed the S&P 500 up 2.2 percent for the week and gave the Dow a 4 percent weekly gain. The indices also registered their biggest two-week percentage gains since April.
However, the tech-heavy NASDAQ posted a 0.6 percent decline for the week as investors booked profits in technology stocks, which have benefited from a stay-at-home environment.
Biden on Friday solidified his victory over US President Donald Trump after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through legal challenges and recounts.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 4.76-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 2.83-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The