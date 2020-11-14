Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), the world’s biggest contract notebook computer maker, yesterday said that it expects shipments to increase 10 percent quarter-on-quarter for the last three months of this year, thanks to strong demand.
The company shipped more than 18 million laptop computers last quarter, Quanta vice chairman C.C. Leung (梁次震) said, adding that he expects a further increase, which would bring the company’s notebook shipments to 600 million units this year, he said.
“The demand is still very strong,” Leung said. “We expect the first half of next year to resemble the second half of this year.”
Photo: CNA
Quanta also announced a NT$2 billion (US$69.33 million) investment at its Thailand production facilities.
Its third production facility in Taiwan would also be operational in May next year, it added.
Net profits soared 81.5 percent year-on-year to NT$7.87 billion last quarter from NT$4.34 billion in the third quarter of last year. On a quarterly basis, net profits expanded 25.9 percent from NT$6.25 billion.
Earnings per share (EPS) rose to NT$2.03 last quarter from NT$1.13 a year earlier and NT$1.62 a quarter earlier.
Gross margin rose to 5.86 percent last quarter, from 4.82 percent in the same quarter last year. That was a decline from 6.21 percent in the second quarter of this year.
Quanta chairman Barry Lam (林百里) at an investors’ conference described Quanta’s third-quarter performance as a “grand slam.”
“We were worried about factory stoppages and flagging markets at the start of the year,” Lam said. “However, demand soared, especially for laptops and cloud products.”
Quanta’s third-quarter revenue was NT$327.35 billion, up 23.5 percent year-on-year from NT$265.14 billion in the third quarter last year.Total revenue for the first three quarters of the year was NT$787.8 billion, up 7.6 percent year-on-year. Net profit was NT$16.7 billion, up 46.1 percent year-on-year.
EPS for the first three quarters was NT$4.33, surpassing the EPS for the whole of last year, which was NT$4.14.
Expressing confidence that the company’s direction is “clear for the next 10 years,” Lam said that Quanta is to “build upon the core technologies of artificial intelligence and 5G” to introduce products such as robotic arms and self-driving trucks.
“Quanta makes tools,” Lam said. “Whether our clients want tools in the field of smart medicine, transportation or buildings, Quanta will make them.”
“I expect the next 10 years to bring even more rapid technological changes,” Lam said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The