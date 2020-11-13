A US official on Wednesday said that Chinese surveillance of the world through 5G technology was like Big Brother in George Orwell’s novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, as he urged Brazilian companies not to buy equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach said that multinational companies would increasingly stay away from countries that do not have safe civilian networks and risk their data and intellectual property being stolen.
“This story about the Chinese Communist Party ... it is a real and urgent threat to democracies like ours around the world,” Krach said in a speech on economic security at Brazil’s Getulio Vargas Foundation think tank.
Photo: Reuters
“They are trying to export dictator out of the box with their surveillance tools. It is the extension of that Orwellian Nineteen Eighty-Four Big Brother surveillance,” he said, without providing evidence.
Brazil’s right-wing government on Monday announced its support for the US proposal for a Clean Network, a global digital alliance that excludes technology that Washington sees as manipulated by China.
Brazil became the 50th nation to sign on to the initiative, which now includes 170 telephone firms and many of the world’s leading high-tech companies.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said that “27 of 30 NATO allies, 31 of 37 [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] members, 26 of 27 EU members and 11 of 12 of the Three Seas nations” have joined.
Krach met in Brasilia with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s national security adviser, retired army general Augusto Heleno to discuss excluding Huawei from Brazil’s 5G market, a decision the Brazilian government is considering before spectrum concessions are auctioned next year to local telecoms.
Brazil’s top carriers are already testing Huawei equipment for 5G and favor keeping their purchase options open.
Huawei has repeatedly denied being a security risk. It has said it abides by Brazil’s laws and is available for tests and clarifications that authorities considered necessary.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The