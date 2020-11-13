Pegatron Corp’s (和碩) board of directors has approved a proposal to spend US$150 million to build manufacturing facilities in India, while considering a plant in the US, the company said yesterday.
A factory in India is to begin production in the second half of next year or in 2022, it said.
“This is just the initial investment,” CEO Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. “Due to the COVID-19 situation, it has been harder for Pegatron staff to visit India, resulting in delays.”
Speaking to a virtual investors’ conference, Liao said there is “client demand” for US production as well, and that the possibility is “under investigation.”
“Our clients would like a local production facility in the US,” he said, “we are not ruling it out.”
Pegatron has 11 production facilities worldwide.
“It takes up to a month for goods to arrive in the US from Asia, for example,” he said. “If we had a facility in the US we would be able to provide more timely delivery.”
Pegatron is also going to expand its operations in Vietnam, he said.
Liao said the company would enhance internal labor investigations, after Apple Inc on Monday announced that it had discovered labor violations involving student workers at Pegatron factories in China and that it would freeze new business with the firm until the situation is addressed.
“We have done a lot of internal investigations since this came out. We will not let something like this happen again,” Liao said.
Pegatron also said that third-quarter net profit fell 3.6 percent to NT$6.82 billion (US$236.31 million) from NT$7.07 billion in the second quarter, representing annual growth of 8.3 percent from NT$6.3 billion.
Earnings per share fell to NT$2.61 last quarter from NT$2.71 in the second quarter and NT$2.41 a year earlier.
However, revenue expanded 2.38 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$335.6 billion from NT$327.84 billion, but declined 5.4 percent annually from NT$354.8 billion.
Gross margin fell to 4.2 percent last quarter from 4.4 percent in the prior quarter, but was an improvement compared with 3.8 percent in the third quarter last year, it said.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The