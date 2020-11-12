Chinese consumers yesterday snapped up everything from food to electronics and beauty products, as retailers slashed prices for the world’s largest online shopping bonanza, closely watched this year for clues on post-pandemic consumer sentiment.
The marathon spending spree has for more than a decade seen China’s army of shoppers shell out colossal amounts of cash that have dwarfed the incomes of many small countries.
And this year promised to be no exception.
Photo: EPA-EFE
While “Singles’ Day” — so-called for its annual 11.11 date — has long-been a 24-hour event, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) this year expanded it to 11 days starting on Nov. 1.
As of Tuesday night, Alibaba platforms had already processed 372.3 billion yuan (US$56.2 billion) in sales over that period, more than the GDP of Iceland, Lebanon and Georgia combined.
Leading China retailers, such as Alibaba, JD.com Inc (京東) and Pinduoduo Inc (拼多多), compete aggressively for Singles’ Day, which far outstrips the pre-Christmas “Black Friday” promotion in the US.
However, Chinese regulators cast a gloom over the biggest e-commerce stretch of the year by announcing draft antitrust rules that signal a looming crackdown on high-flying Internet giants.
The rules published on Tuesday outlined plans to prevent “monopolistic behavior” among Internet companies, which tend to develop captive ecosystems.
Alibaba’s Taobao (淘寶) platform, for example, supports payments via its own Alipay (支付寶), but not the WeChat Pay (微信支付) technology of rival Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊).
This year’s shopping is being closely followed around the world as a guide to the state of China’s vital consumer sector, which is increasingly more important to the future of the world’s biggest economy.
As China emerges from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and tight lockdowns, the recovery in retail sales has lagged that seen in industrial sectors, but is gaining pace, analysts said.
“Singles’ Day” originally focused on sales of certain items, such as beauty products and electronics, said Melanie Sanders, Asia-Pacific head of retail for Bain & Co.
However, e-commerce in China has expanded to include just about anything a consumer might purchase, including groceries, as digitally savvy Chinese opt for the convenience of online shopping.
The pandemic, which has made many Chinese wary of crowds, is furthering this trend, she said.
“We’re expecting it to be another very, very strong year, another record,” Sanders said. “Retail in China is largely getting back now to last year’s levels.”
Last year, “Singles’ Day” sales on Alibaba platforms alone for the 24-hour period totaled US$38.4 billion.
The Economist Intelligence Unit said it expects China’s retail sales recovery to firm in the last three months of the year, supported by the shopping festival.
“China’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic before other major economies will also support consumer confidence,” it said.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
Apple Inc is grappling with a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other devices, people with knowledge of the matter said, complicating its ability to meet holiday demand for the latest version of its marquee gadget. It is unclear to what extent the bottleneck might limit iPhone availability during its crucial launch quarter, typically Apple’s busiest. Despite the shortfall, suppliers are likely to prioritize Cupertino, California-based Apple and its power-hungry iPhone 12 over other customers lining up for scarce parts, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Increasing demand for silicon across