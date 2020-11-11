Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion.
Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US.
TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US.
Photo: Reuters/Ann Wang
The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab overseas.
The Hsinchu-based chipmaker yesterday also said its board of directors has approved to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.5 per common share for the third quarter of this year and set March 23 as the record date for common stock shareholders entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution.
The board also approved capital appropriation of about US$15.1 billion for capacity expansion of advanced technology and specialty technology, the company said in a statement.
The capital would also be spent on upgrading wafer packaging capacity as well as research and development.
The chipmaker said revenue last month dropped 6.5 percent to NT$119.30 billion (US$4.13 billion), compared with NT$127.59 billion in September. On an annual basis, revenue expanded 12.5 percent from NT$106.04 billion.
In the first 10 months of this year, TSMC’s revenue soared 27.7 percent to NT$1.1 trillion from NT$858.79 billion a year earlier.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
Apple Inc is grappling with a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other devices, people with knowledge of the matter said, complicating its ability to meet holiday demand for the latest version of its marquee gadget. It is unclear to what extent the bottleneck might limit iPhone availability during its crucial launch quarter, typically Apple’s busiest. Despite the shortfall, suppliers are likely to prioritize Cupertino, California-based Apple and its power-hungry iPhone 12 over other customers lining up for scarce parts, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Increasing demand for silicon across
Demand for plant construction is likely to be sustained for years, and is expected to benefit building material and construction companies, as well as some financial firms, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said. There has been stable growth in construction loans, as purchases of land and commercial buildings have been robust since last year. Based on data released by the central bank on Oct. 26, construction loans grew for an 18th straight month in September to a record NT$2.323 trillion (US$80.4 billion), and rose 16.09 percent from NT$2.001 trillion a year earlier. PROOF OF DEMAND The annual growth in construction loans in
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, yesterday reported the highest revenue for October in its history as it ramped up production for major clients. That included Apple Inc’s Oct. 13 launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) internationally, is the largest assembler of iPhones. Consolidated revenue was NT$612.55 billion (US$21.21 billion) last month, up 31.4 percent month-on-month and 2.8 percent year-on-year, Hon Hai said in a statement. That was the third-highest monthly result for the company. A sales breakdown showed that consumer electronics made the largest contribution