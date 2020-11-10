Acer posts 43.2% increase in revenue for last month over October last year

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday reported revenue of NT$25.52 billion (US$885.34 million) for last month, up 43.2 percent year-on-year, but down 13.5 percent month-on-month.

A sales breakdown showed that revenue for notebook computers grew by 70.3 percent year-on-year, monitors rose 43.3 percent and gaming products surged by 62 percent, the company said.

“Demand continues to be stronger than supply,” the company said in a press release, crediting continued COVID-19 pandemic-induced demand for laptops and other information and communications technology (ICT) products.

A model holds a Porsche Design Acer Book RS laptop at a news conference in Taipei on Nov. 3. The new laptop is to go on sale in Taiwan by the end of this month. Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Taipei Times

The pandemic has driven strong work-from-home orders this year, boosting the company’s operations as well as shipments of gaming PCs and Chromebooks.

Cumulative revenue in the first 10 months of the year increased 15.5 percent from a year ago to NT$220 billion, Acer said.

“Given COVID-19’s spread globally in the second quarter and the rising number of confirmed cases year to date, we expect work-from-home orders to remain strong in the second half of 2020, with robust shipments of educational tablets and notebook computers,” Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note ahead of the release of last month’s sales data.

Yuanta forecast that Acer’s fourth-quarter revenue would decline 3 percent from last quarter to NT$77.9 billion, given the coming low season.

Meanwhile, Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) reported revenue last month dropped 4.5 percent month-on-month and 3.72 percent year-on-year to NT$14.1 billion.

Its optoelectronics segment contributed 20 percent to total sales, while ICT business accounted for 76 percent, the electronic components maker said.

Given the ongoing demand growth from LED components, optoelectronics posted sales growth of approximately 10 percent from a year ago, Lite-On said, referring to the invisible LEDs used in 5G and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) applications, UV LED products and LED outdoor lighting.

Cumulative sales for the first 10 months of the year totaled NT$129.77 billion, down 12.58 percent year-on-year, the firm said.

Yuanta said Lite-On’s businesses related to 5G, AIoT and game console products would grow slightly this quarter, while its PC-related business would be impacted by seasonal factors, projecting revenue this quarter to drop 5 percent from last quarter.