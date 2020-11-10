Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday reported revenue of NT$25.52 billion (US$885.34 million) for last month, up 43.2 percent year-on-year, but down 13.5 percent month-on-month.
A sales breakdown showed that revenue for notebook computers grew by 70.3 percent year-on-year, monitors rose 43.3 percent and gaming products surged by 62 percent, the company said.
“Demand continues to be stronger than supply,” the company said in a press release, crediting continued COVID-19 pandemic-induced demand for laptops and other information and communications technology (ICT) products.
Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Taipei Times
The pandemic has driven strong work-from-home orders this year, boosting the company’s operations as well as shipments of gaming PCs and Chromebooks.
Cumulative revenue in the first 10 months of the year increased 15.5 percent from a year ago to NT$220 billion, Acer said.
“Given COVID-19’s spread globally in the second quarter and the rising number of confirmed cases year to date, we expect work-from-home orders to remain strong in the second half of 2020, with robust shipments of educational tablets and notebook computers,” Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note ahead of the release of last month’s sales data.
Yuanta forecast that Acer’s fourth-quarter revenue would decline 3 percent from last quarter to NT$77.9 billion, given the coming low season.
Meanwhile, Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) reported revenue last month dropped 4.5 percent month-on-month and 3.72 percent year-on-year to NT$14.1 billion.
Its optoelectronics segment contributed 20 percent to total sales, while ICT business accounted for 76 percent, the electronic components maker said.
Given the ongoing demand growth from LED components, optoelectronics posted sales growth of approximately 10 percent from a year ago, Lite-On said, referring to the invisible LEDs used in 5G and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) applications, UV LED products and LED outdoor lighting.
Cumulative sales for the first 10 months of the year totaled NT$129.77 billion, down 12.58 percent year-on-year, the firm said.
Yuanta said Lite-On’s businesses related to 5G, AIoT and game console products would grow slightly this quarter, while its PC-related business would be impacted by seasonal factors, projecting revenue this quarter to drop 5 percent from last quarter.
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
SEMICONDUCTORS TSMC hiring engineers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona. SHOPPING CENTERS T.S. Mall to start test run T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心)
Demand for plant construction is likely to be sustained for years, and is expected to benefit building material and construction companies, as well as some financial firms, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said. There has been stable growth in construction loans, as purchases of land and commercial buildings have been robust since last year. Based on data released by the central bank on Oct. 26, construction loans grew for an 18th straight month in September to a record NT$2.323 trillion (US$80.4 billion), and rose 16.09 percent from NT$2.001 trillion a year earlier. PROOF OF DEMAND The annual growth in construction loans in