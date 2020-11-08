US stocks on Friday held near the unchanged mark to close out a strong week as former US vice president Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the presidential election, while the monthly jobs report underscored the hurdles still facing the economy.
Biden built on narrow leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia, putting him on the verge of winning the White House, although US President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits in battleground states to contest the results.
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.78 points, or 0.24 percent, to 28,323.4, the S&P 500 lost 1.01 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,509.44 and the NASDAQ Composite added 4.3 points, or 0.04 percent, to 11,895.23.
The three major indices notched their biggest weekly percentage gains since April as the prospect of policy gridlock in Washington eased worries a Biden administration might tighten regulations on US companies.
The Dow increased 6.87 percent, the S&P 500 rose 7.32 percent and the NASDAQ gained 9.01 percent.
“It’s not fairytale land, we don’t go up every day, so at some point you would think we would see a little bit of downward pressure,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
Control of the US Senate could hinge on four as-yet undecided races. If the Republicans retain their majority, they would likely block large parts of Biden’s legislative agenda, including expanding healthcare and fighting climate change.
“There is some concern with regards to if Biden creeps ahead or wins Georgia then there is [a] chance that those [Senate] seats will follow. That’s what people are reading into this,” said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at Stonex Group Inc in New York.
The government’s closely watched report showed that unemployment dropped sharply to 6.9 percent last month from 7.7 percent in September, but job recovery slowed as fiscal support waned and COVID-19 cases surged.
After the jobs report, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said economic statistics indicated that the US Congress should enact a smaller, highly targeted COVID-19 stimulus package.
The volume on US exchanges was 10.36 billion shares, compared with the 9.23 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.41-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.63-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 51 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 133 new highs and 32 new lows.
