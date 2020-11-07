US seeks forfeiture of over US$1bn in Silk Road bitcoins

Bloomberg





The US is suing for the forfeiture of more than US$1 billion in bitcoins it says are linked to the criminal marketplace Silk Road it shut down seven years ago.

The thousands of bitcoins, which the US Department of Justice seized on Tuesday, represent the largest cryptocurrency bust the government has ever made, it said in a statement.

“The successful prosecution of Silk Road’s founder in 2015 left open a billion-dollar question. Where did the money go?” the US said in the statement. “Today’s forfeiture complaint answers this open question at least in part.”

The announcement comes amid a resurgence in bitcoin, which on Thursday jumped almost to a three-year high, dating back to just after the collapse of the cryptocurrency bubble.

The digital currency surged as much as 9 percent to US$15,300. It peaked at about US$20,000 in December 2017 before plunging to about US$3,000 less than a year later.

US authorities seized the bitcoins from an alleged hacker who had gained access to them, identified in the statement as Individual X. Researcher Elliptic flagged that the crypto was on the move on Tuesday.

The case began when agents of the US Internal Revenue Service’s criminal investigation division identified 54 previously undetected bitcoin transactions executed by Silk Road, the US said.

The transactions involved funds the agents traced to a bitcoin address through which they were able to pinpoint the alleged hacker, the justice department said.

The bitcoin address is the world’s fourth-richest, according to a BitInfoCharts ranking.

The Silk Road Web site, which the US called “the most sophisticated and extensive criminal marketplace on the Internet,” used bitcoin to peddle everything from drugs to murder-for-hire until it was shut down by US agents in 2013.

Operated by Ross William Ulbricht from 2011 to 2013, Silk Road used bitcoins to generate the equivalent of US$1.2 billion in illicit sales and reap US$80 million in commissions in less than three years, according to court documents.

Ulbricht was convicted in 2015 by a New York federal jury of seven criminal counts, including conspiracy to distribute narcotics and money laundering.

The current bitcoin surge is part of a longer rally that Guy Hirsch, managing director for US at eToro, thinks is likely to prove more enduring than prior run-ups.

“For starters, there are solid macro fundamentals behind this run, including continued uncertainty around the US elections and surprising weakness in the job market as the COVID[-19] pandemic rages on,” Hirsch said, adding that a better outlook for the crypto sector itself was also driving the upturn.

It “almost feels like bitcoin’s perfect storm,” he said.