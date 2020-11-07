HTC sales nearly halved last month

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier.

Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year.

HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes.

HTC Taiwan president Darren Chen, left, and HTC Corp CEO Yves Maitre introduce the company’s new smartphones, the U20 5G series, at a news conference in Taipei on June 17. Photo: Wang Yi-hung, Taipei Times

However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business.

The release of the HTC U20 5G in September gave the company its best month this year, with revenue soaring 88 percent to NT$817 million from August, but still declining 35.9 percent from a year earlier.

Priced at NT$18,990, it was relatively affordable compared with other 5G handsets.

On Oct. 20, HTC launched the 4G HTC Desire 20+, a mid-range model priced at NT$8,940.

This month, it made the U20 5G available in black.

Wistron Corp (緯創), an iPhone assembler, announced that revenue last month rose 4.5 percent sequentially to NT$92.1 billion, but declined 9.7 percent from a year earlier.

For the first 10 months, revenue slid 3.3 percent year-on-year to NT$684.7 billion.

Contract electronics manufacturer Inventec Corp (英業達) also saw revenue last month fall 18.9 percent month-on-month and 12.6 percent year-on-year to NT$42.1 billion.

The company said that it was hampered by supply shortages for its laptop and server products, leading to lower production.

However, revenue in the first 10 months edged up 1.3 percent from a year earlier to NT$424.9 billion, it said..