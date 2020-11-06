Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) yesterday said it has signed an agreement with Asia Pacific Telecom Co (亞太電信) to extend their collaboration in 5G spectrum sharing to 4G networks.
Based on the agreement, Far EasTone would share 25 megahertz of its 700 megahertz (MHz) band with Asia Pacific Telecom for 20 years.
The spectrum is used by telecoms to offer 4G services.
Photo: CNA
The two firms are to share costs for the spectrum, as well as network deployment expenses.
The transaction is subject to the approval of the National Communications Commission (NCC), Far EasTone said.
The NCC has rules that allow 5G spectrum sharing, but ban 4G spectrum sharing.
The partnership came after Far EasTone on Sept. 4 announced that it planned to pay up to NT$5 billion (US$173.17 million) to acquire an 11.58 percent stake in Asia Pacific Telecom through a private placement as part of a plan to share 5G spectrum on the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band.
“We are looking to share that spectrum in addition to the 3.5GHz 5G sharing,” Far EasTone president Chee Ching (井琪) told investors at a teleconference.
“That [700MHz spectrum sharing] is very useful and efficient to improve our spectrum performance not only for 4G, but also 5G, for indoor penetration,” Ching said. “This will be a powerful addition to our already premium spectrum for 5G.”
If the NCC bans the sharing of 700MHz spectrum, Far EasTone plans to trade 5MHz of its 2.6GHz band for Asia Pacific Telecom’s 700MHz band, she said.
Commenting on Far EasTone’s progress in converting its 4G subscribers to 5G services, Ching said: “We are ahead of our target.”
More than 300,000 people using 4G services are expected to switch to 5G services before the end of this year, Ching said.
Far EasTone aims to deploy 4,000 5G base stations by the end of the year, she said.
The company hopes to boost its 5G penetration to 20 percent within a year of the launch of 5G services, she said.
Far EasTone said that 5G subscriptions have boosted its average revenue per user (ARPU) and the effect is magnifying following the launch of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 series.
More than 97 percent of iPhone 12 buyers signed up for a high-rate plan, starting at NT$999, it said.
In the first three quarters, Far EasTone’s net profit was NT$6.47 billion, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.99, beating its forecast of NT$6.15 billion.
That represented about a 1.97 percent decline from net profit of NT$6.6 billion, or EPS of NT$2.03, in the first three quarters of last year.
Revenue was NT$60.9 billion in the first three quarters, down 2.79 percent from NT$62.65 billion in the same period last year.
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
BRIGHT FUTURE: Despite US export restrictions keeping it from selling to Huawei, MediaTek expects its strong momentum to continue as it expands beyond China MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s second-biggest handset chip supplier, yesterday reported that net profit last quarter skyrocketed about 94 percent year-on-year to a record high, thanks to robust chip demand mainly for 5G smartphones and entry-level Chromebooks due to COVID-19 pandemic-driven remote schooling. Net profit surged to NT$13.37 billion (US$462.23 million) during the quarter ending on Sept. 30, compared with NT$6.9 billion in the same period last year. That represented quarterly growth of 82.8 percent from NT$7.31 billion. Gross margin improved to 44.2 percent, compared with 42.1 percent a year earlier and 43.5 percent in the previous quarter. MediaTek expects the strong growth
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than