Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, yesterday reported the highest revenue for October in its history as it ramped up production for major clients.
That included Apple Inc’s Oct. 13 launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) internationally, is the largest assembler of iPhones.
Photo: DAVID CHANG / EPA-EFE
Consolidated revenue was NT$612.55 billion (US$21.21 billion) last month, up 31.4 percent month-on-month and 2.8 percent year-on-year, Hon Hai said in a statement.
That was the third-highest monthly result for the company.
A sales breakdown showed that consumer electronics made the largest contribution to revenue last month, the company said.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
That was followed, in order, by cloud and Internet products, components, and computer peripherals, it said.
In the first 10 months of this year, revenue totaled NT$3,960.9 billion, down 5.6 percent from same period last year, company data showed.
Hon Hai announced that it plans to be “carbon emissions neutral before 2050” in its support of the Paris Agreement on climate change.
“In accordance with the three main goals of the Climate Action 100+ benchmark, we pledge to improve climate change management, reduce emissions for the Hon Hai value chain and practice information transparency,” the company said in a separate statement.
The benchmark is an investor initiative to push the world’s largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters to take action on climate change.
More than 400 companies participate in the initiative, including Ford Motor Co and Airbus SE.
Separately, Largan Precision Co (大立光), the nation’s leading manufacturer of handset camera lenses, reported revenue for last month rose 0.3 percent to NT$5.14 billion from September.
However, the figure fell 22.3 percent year-on-year, it said.
A breakdown of shipments provided by the company showed that 10-megapixel lenses accounted for 50 to 60 percent of overall shipments, 20-megapixel and higher-resolution lenses made up 10 to 20 percent, and those with a resolution of 8 megapixels contributed about 10 percent.
From January to last month, Largan’s combined revenue was NT$45.79 billion, a 7 percent decline from NT$49 billion in the same period last year, it said.
