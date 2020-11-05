Walmart Inc has pulled the plug on a program to use robots to scan items in stores and help maintain inventory, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The retail giant had worked with Bossa Nova Robotics Inc for five years employing elongated robots that take readings on inventory and utilize artificial intelligence to predict product movement and inventory needs.
Walmart had announced earlier this year plans to employ the robots in about 1,000 of its 4,700 US stores.
Photo: AFP
However, the company reversed course after bringing the machines into about 500 stores, Walmart said.
“We’ve worked with Bossa Nova for five years and together we learned a lot about how technology can assist associates, make jobs easier and provide a better customer experience,” the spokeswoman said. “We will continue testing new technologies and investing in our own processes and apps to best understand and track our inventory and help move products to our shelves as quickly as we can.”
Walmart garnered higher sales from an expanded consumer base amid the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen consumers flock to “essential” stores such as Walmart and spend more on e-commerce.
Walmart, which has invested heavily on e-commerce ventures in the past few years in a race with Amazon.com Inc, in September launched a membership program that charges US$98 annually or US$12.95 a month to provide free delivery as soon as the same day, as well as a “scan and go” feature that lets consumers pay for items with a smartphone application.
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
BRIGHT FUTURE: Despite US export restrictions keeping it from selling to Huawei, MediaTek expects its strong momentum to continue as it expands beyond China MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s second-biggest handset chip supplier, yesterday reported that net profit last quarter skyrocketed about 94 percent year-on-year to a record high, thanks to robust chip demand mainly for 5G smartphones and entry-level Chromebooks due to COVID-19 pandemic-driven remote schooling. Net profit surged to NT$13.37 billion (US$462.23 million) during the quarter ending on Sept. 30, compared with NT$6.9 billion in the same period last year. That represented quarterly growth of 82.8 percent from NT$7.31 billion. Gross margin improved to 44.2 percent, compared with 42.1 percent a year earlier and 43.5 percent in the previous quarter. MediaTek expects the strong growth
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s No. 4 contract chipmaker, yesterday posted its strongest quarterly net profit in 14 years as work-from-home and remote-schooling trends continued to drive demand for power management chips used in smartphones and high-speed interface controllers. Net profit last quarter soared 36.37 percent to NT$9.11 billion (US$315.07 million) from NT$6.68 billion in the second quarter. That represented a 210 percent increase from NT$2.93 billion in the third quarter of last year. Earnings per share rose to NT$0.75, from NT$0.55 a quarter earlier and NT$0.25 a year earlier. “Demand from consumer and computer-related applications will lead to a slight increase