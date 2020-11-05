Walmart to end experiment with robots in US stores

AFP, NEW YORK





Walmart Inc has pulled the plug on a program to use robots to scan items in stores and help maintain inventory, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The retail giant had worked with Bossa Nova Robotics Inc for five years employing elongated robots that take readings on inventory and utilize artificial intelligence to predict product movement and inventory needs.

Walmart had announced earlier this year plans to employ the robots in about 1,000 of its 4,700 US stores.

A Walmart logo is pictured outside a store in Washington on Aug. 18. Photo: AFP

However, the company reversed course after bringing the machines into about 500 stores, Walmart said.

“We’ve worked with Bossa Nova for five years and together we learned a lot about how technology can assist associates, make jobs easier and provide a better customer experience,” the spokeswoman said. “We will continue testing new technologies and investing in our own processes and apps to best understand and track our inventory and help move products to our shelves as quickly as we can.”

Walmart garnered higher sales from an expanded consumer base amid the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen consumers flock to “essential” stores such as Walmart and spend more on e-commerce.

Walmart, which has invested heavily on e-commerce ventures in the past few years in a race with Amazon.com Inc, in September launched a membership program that charges US$98 annually or US$12.95 a month to provide free delivery as soon as the same day, as well as a “scan and go” feature that lets consumers pay for items with a smartphone application.