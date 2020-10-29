Pfizer Inc executives on Tuesday expressed measured optimism over the prospect of providing a COVID-19 vaccine this year even as they signaled key data on the vaccine would not be released before the US presidential election on Tuesday next week.
Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said that the drug giant could this year supply about 40 million doses in the US if clinical testing proceeds as expected and regulators approve the vaccine.
“If all goes well, we will be ready to distribute an initial number of doses,” said Bourla, who pointed to a US government contract for Pfizer to supply 40 million doses by the end of this year and 100 million doses by March next year.
Photo: AP, Cincinnati Children Hospital Medical Center
However, Bourla said that the company had still not reached key benchmarks in assessing vaccine efficacy. Pfizer previously said that it could have the data this month, which might have advanced the process ahead of the US election.
“We have reached the last mile here,” Bourla said. “So let’s all have the patience that’s required for something so important for public health and the global economy.”
He said that the company expects to file for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the third week of next month, roughly in line with earlier timetables.
Asked if he was “bullish” that the vaccine would work, Bourla said: “I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Pfizer reported a 71 percent drop in profit to US$2.2 billion in the latest quarter. However, the comparable period last year included a large gain connected to a transaction.
Revenues dipped 4 percent to US$12.1 billion, missing analyst estimates.
Pfizer estimated a revenue drop of US$500 million due to COVID-19 leading to lower pharmaceutical demand in China and fewer wellness visits by US patients.
The company posted an 11 percent drop in its hospital business in emerging markets, primarily due to fewer elective surgeries and shorter in-patient hospital stays in China.
This effect was partially offset by increased demand for the Prevnar-13 vaccine for pneumonia “resulting from greater vaccine awareness for respiratory illnesses,” the company said.
Pfizer also cited strong performance in its biopharma business due to good sales of cancer drug Ibrance, anticoagulant Eliquis and other medications.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector