CHINA
US imports see upsurge
The country last month ramped up purchases of US goods as its economy improved, although it still remains far from the full-year target set out under its “phase one” trade deal with the US. The monthly value of US goods that it bought under the trade agreement reached a monthly record high of US$9.9 billion last month as oil, soybean and vehicle imports surged. That still leaves the country’s purchases at only 38.5 percent of a total target of more than US$170 billion for the year, Bloomberg calculations based on Customs Administration data showed. Purchases of US energy goods jumped about 75 percent last month from August as China imported a record amount of crude oil. The value of agricultural goods bought from the US climbed about 60 percent, with imports of soybeans surging more than 600 percent.
AIRLINES
ANA to retire 35 planes
Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc yesterday said that it would retire more than one-10th of its mostly Boeing Co fleet and delay two aircraft orders to help rein in costs and survive a collapse in air travel caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. Forecasting a record operating loss of ￥505 billion (US$4.83 billion) for the year to March 31, Japan’s biggest airline said that it would also temporarily transfer more than 400 workers to other companies and ask those remaining to accept pay cuts or unpaid leave. ANA said that it would retire 35 planes, 28 of them early, including 22 Boeing 777 wide-body jets, and delay delivery of one Boeing 777 and one Airbus SE A380 superjumbo jet. That would reduce its fleet by a net 33 aircraft to 276 planes.
FINANCE
Ant Group set for record IPO
Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) is set to raise about US$34.5 billion through initial public offerings (IPOs) in Shanghai and Hong Kong, a blockbuster listing that would rank as the biggest IPO ever and make it one of the most valuable finance firms on the planet. The fintech giant is to have a market value of about US$315 billion based on filings on Monday, about the same valuation as JPMorgan Chase & Co and four times larger than Goldman Sachs Group Inc. In the preliminary price consultation of its Shanghai IPO, institutional investors subscribed for more than 76 billion shares, more than 284 times the initial offline offering tranche, Ant’s Shanghai offering announcement said. The strong demand puts the much-anticipated IPO on track to surpass Saudi Aramco’s US$29 billion sale last year.
FINANCE
AIG reveals new CEO
American International Group Inc (AIG) named Peter Zaffino as its next chief executive officer and said that he would run a smaller and simpler company as the firm splits off its life-insurance business. Zaffino, currently AIG’s president, would take over the top job on March 1, when current chief executive Brian Duperreault becomes executive chairman, the company said in a statement on Monday. AIG would also look to separate its life and retirement business, which accounted for about one-third of revenue last year. The company said in a separate release that it expects to take a third-quarter catastrophe loss of US$790 million before taxes and net of reinsurance, with about US$185 million of those costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. An annual review of assumptions at its life and retirement and legacy businesses would produce a charge of US$7 million after taxes in the third quarter, the insurer said.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector