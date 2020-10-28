World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

US imports see upsurge

The country last month ramped up purchases of US goods as its economy improved, although it still remains far from the full-year target set out under its “phase one” trade deal with the US. The monthly value of US goods that it bought under the trade agreement reached a monthly record high of US$9.9 billion last month as oil, soybean and vehicle imports surged. That still leaves the country’s purchases at only 38.5 percent of a total target of more than US$170 billion for the year, Bloomberg calculations based on Customs Administration data showed. Purchases of US energy goods jumped about 75 percent last month from August as China imported a record amount of crude oil. The value of agricultural goods bought from the US climbed about 60 percent, with imports of soybeans surging more than 600 percent.

AIRLINES

ANA to retire 35 planes

Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc yesterday said that it would retire more than one-10th of its mostly Boeing Co fleet and delay two aircraft orders to help rein in costs and survive a collapse in air travel caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. Forecasting a record operating loss of ￥505 billion (US$4.83 billion) for the year to March 31, Japan’s biggest airline said that it would also temporarily transfer more than 400 workers to other companies and ask those remaining to accept pay cuts or unpaid leave. ANA said that it would retire 35 planes, 28 of them early, including 22 Boeing 777 wide-body jets, and delay delivery of one Boeing 777 and one Airbus SE A380 superjumbo jet. That would reduce its fleet by a net 33 aircraft to 276 planes.

FINANCE

Ant Group set for record IPO

Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) is set to raise about US$34.5 billion through initial public offerings (IPOs) in Shanghai and Hong Kong, a blockbuster listing that would rank as the biggest IPO ever and make it one of the most valuable finance firms on the planet. The fintech giant is to have a market value of about US$315 billion based on filings on Monday, about the same valuation as JPMorgan Chase & Co and four times larger than Goldman Sachs Group Inc. In the preliminary price consultation of its Shanghai IPO, institutional investors subscribed for more than 76 billion shares, more than 284 times the initial offline offering tranche, Ant’s Shanghai offering announcement said. The strong demand puts the much-anticipated IPO on track to surpass Saudi Aramco’s US$29 billion sale last year.

FINANCE

AIG reveals new CEO

American International Group Inc (AIG) named Peter Zaffino as its next chief executive officer and said that he would run a smaller and simpler company as the firm splits off its life-insurance business. Zaffino, currently AIG’s president, would take over the top job on March 1, when current chief executive Brian Duperreault becomes executive chairman, the company said in a statement on Monday. AIG would also look to separate its life and retirement business, which accounted for about one-third of revenue last year. The company said in a separate release that it expects to take a third-quarter catastrophe loss of US$790 million before taxes and net of reinsurance, with about US$185 million of those costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. An annual review of assumptions at its life and retirement and legacy businesses would produce a charge of US$7 million after taxes in the third quarter, the insurer said.