Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said that it has signed a strategic partnership contract with China Insurance Investment Co (中保投資) to create a venture capital fund valued at 10 billion yuan (US$1.49 billion), targeting investments in emerging technology.
The fund’s size would gradually grow to 20 billion yuan, Hon Hai said in a statement.
The fund, which would be a “market-based platform,” would aim to raise capital from “fund of funds and institutional investors,” the statement said.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
The fund would invest in “electric cars, digital health, robotics” and other technology-related projects, it said.
The fund would be a “mutually beneficial collaboration that combines quality industry with long-term capital,” Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said in the statement.
“Together we will make our high-tech business stronger and bigger,” Liu added.
The strategic partnership with China Insurance Investment and its cooperation in high-tech investments would create a win-win situation for both sides, Hon Hai said.
“Our goal is to utilize our unique advantages, while combining Hon Hai’s technological achievements in the realm of next-generation informational technology, high-end processing chips, smart manufacturing and robotics,” China Insurance Investment Co chairman Ren Chunsheng (任春生) said.
The fund would also explore possible cooperation in other areas, including talent cultivation and marketing, at a time when Hon Hai has set its sights on new businesses to transform itself from a pure manufacturer into a company that integrates hardware and software development.
Additional reporting by CNA
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector