HK exports recover on China: finance secretary

Bloomberg





Hong Kong’s exports last month rebounded on the back of a recovering Chinese economy, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said in a blog post yesterday.

The territory’s third-quarter GDP should show a significant improvement from the two preceding three-month periods, Chan said.

Hong Kong’s GDP slumped by about 9 percent in both the first and second quarters as the COVID-19 pandemic forced most countries to go into some form of lockdown.

A tour guide, center, shows photographs of the old Sai Ying Pun neighbourhood to tourists in the Hong Kong district yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

China, on which Hong Kong relies for half of its trade, posted 9.9 percent growth in exports and a 13.2 percent jump in imports last month, Chan said.

Consumer consumption in Hong Kong is also recovering, with the territory so far managing to keep COVID-19 under control, and residents’ spending has increased, the financial secretary said.

Economic pressure would ease further as China recharges its economy, he added.

“In Hong Kong, the epidemic situation has been generally stable,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said in a separate post on the government’s Web site. “This has not only given us some breathing space, but also allowed us to take more precise control measures and resume more economic and social activities gradually while keeping the epidemic in check.”

Hong Kong’s jobless rate for the July-to-September period increased to 6.4 percent, a 16-year high, as the service industry virtually shut down because of the pandemic.

The territory’s government has released more than HK$300 billion (US$38.71 billion) in relief measures this year, Chan said.

Meanwhile, there should be more mutual investment between China and Hong Kong to boost local markets’ access to capital, a top official at China’s securities regulator said.

China is aiming for a bigger ratio of A shares in the MSCI index, while encouraging more foreign investment into the mainland on top of current so-called connect products with Hong Kong, China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai (方星海) said at the Second Bund Summit in Shanghai on Saturday.

Fang called for the studying of more paths for foreign investors to participate in China’s market on top of current connectivity programs.

China would expand the opening of futures products to foreign investors, and crack down on fraud in listed companies to safeguard its international image, Fang said.