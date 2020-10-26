Wind and solar power are the cheapest form of new electricity in most of the world today, according to an analysis by BloombergNEF (BNEF).
The research organization predicts a tipping point in five years when it would be more expensive to operate an existing coal or natural gas power plant than to build new solar or wind farms.
The findings add to research showing why renewables are spreading in most power markets.
Photo: Reuters
Last week, the International Energy Agency said that solar is starting to take over from coal as the cheapest form of electricity.
However, there is an economic limit to the spread of those sources of clean energy, BNEF chief economist Seb Henbest said at the research group’s annual conference in London on Monday last week.
There would come a point in every country that saturation is reached because the technology no longer reduces generation costs compared with running the existing thermal generation fleet.
Those constraints suggest renewables would gain no more than 70 to 80 percent of the market for electricity generation, depending on local conditions. Even in Europe, which has some of the toughest policies encouraging renewables and discouraging fossil fuels, wind and solar are unlikely to surpass 80 percent of supply.
That level of penetration “is far off in pretty much every market we look at,” Henbest said in a presentation outlining the first findings of BNEF’s New Energy Outlook, which is to be published in full later this month.
“We’re not going to reach these limits anytime soon and we can of course push past these limits,” he said.
The shift toward renewables is likely to reshape a number of industries, especially the shipping business. A third of the cargo tonne kilometers hauled by shippers comes from moving fossil fuels around the globe, and 70 percent of that portion is oil, BNEF said.
As renewables take market share from oil, gas and coal, the shipping companies that deliver those fuels and keep it fed with machinery and pipelines would also suffer.
“There’s quite possibly a rebasing of shipping demand and rail demand, that might mean less energy consumption and lower emissions,” Henbest said.
Using electricity to heat homes and power vehicles could save energy and emissions, the report showed.
Driving an electric vehicle uses as much as three times less energy than a conventional combustion engine, BNEF said.
Switching to heat pumps instead of traditional gas boilers would make warming buildings far more efficient by several multiples, according to the BNEF findings.
It estimates that melting down old steel and reforming it is five times more energy efficient than making the material from scratch.
In power generation, BNEF estimates that coal is also one of the most inefficient ways to make electricity since 65 percent of energy is lost in the process of burning the fuel. The energy lost in generating electricity from wind is almost zero.
The result is that if renewables take a bigger share of the energy mix, the world will need less energy to generate the same amount of electricity, BNEF said.
“Overall, what this means is that we can get better end use energy efficiency from using electrical processes and technology downstream,” Henbest said. “If we use renewables to generate electricity, we get gains midstream as well. Overall this translates into maybe say two to three times less primary energy supply.”
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months
LEANNESS-ENHANCING DRUG: Assigning a commodity classification to meat containing ractopamine could come under scrutiny by the WTO, the economic affairs minister said Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) yesterday rejected opposition lawmakers’ calls to assign a product code for US pork and beef containing ractopamine. Facing a barrage of questions from lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said that giving meat containing residues of ractopamine a commodity classification code would sow confusion and could come under scrutiny by the WTO. “Ractopamine is not a [meat] product, it is an additive,” said Wang, when questioned by Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠). “If we had a serial code for every additive it would cause confusion. There is