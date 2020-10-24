The nation’s industrial production last month increased 10.73 percent year-on-year on the back of increased demand for information and communications technology products amid growing need for work-from-home and distance-learning equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
Last month’s figure was a record high and marked an eighth consecutive month of annual growth, the ministry said.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 2.5 percent.
In contrast with the technology sector, traditional industries have been much harder hit by the pandemic, but they are also recovering, the ministry said.
“Traditional industries are coming back thanks to gradually improving COVID-19 conditions,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said.
Notably, the mechanical equipment and basic metals sectors returned to the positive territory for the first time since the pandemic hit.
Huang attributed the revival of these traditional sectors to a gradual reopening of businesses globally.
Mechanical equipment production grew 10.15 percent year-on-year. Cumulatively from January to last month, production has fallen by 6.8 percent year-on-year.
Base metals production grew 4.9 percent year-on-year, ending six months of contraction. However, in the first nine months of the year production fell 4.1 percent year-on-year.
“A rise in steel prices is a factor driving customers to place orders,” Huang said.
Carpentry and woodworking equipment sales to North America were up markedly, he said.
“Perhaps since people are stuck at home, they have turned to home improvement,” he added.
Chemical materials production rose 7.9 percent year-on-year, as the revival in economic activity worldwide as lockdowns lifted caused businesses to replenish their stock.
However, petrochemical and coal products fell by 14.27 percent, due to lingering low demand attributed to the pandemic and production disruption from industrial accidents, the ministry said.
Electronic components production continued to be strong, growing 15.7 percent year-on-year, the 10th straight month of double-digit percentage growth. Production in the first nine months of the year grew 20.8 percent year-on-year.
Thanks to continued work-from-home demand, production of flat panels and related components grew 10.6 percent year-on-year, while computers and optical products grew 21.8 percent year-on-year.
The ministry forecast that industrial production this month would increase on a year-on-year basis, but it would likely fall from last month’s record figure.
“There are only 19 working days in October versus 23 days in September because of national holidays,” Huang said. “This might make production appear to drop a little compared with September.”
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down bars and concert halls in the US in March, a new phenomenon was born: the vacation-rental nightclub. Professional party promoters started scanning Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rental sites for mansions and luxury condos for hire. Tickets were going for US$90 on Eventbrite and TikTok for soirees with bottle service and DJs. “People were looking to escape from their own homes and came into our tiny neighborhood to party all day, every day,” said Kristen Robinson Doe, a resident of a quiet suburban Dallas neighborhood, where a party pad was being rented out for more than
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their