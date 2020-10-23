The Asia-Pacific region is likely to see economic output remain below pre-COVID-19 pandemic trends over the medium term, even as China’s recovery leads the rest of the world, the IMF said.
In its latest assessment of the region, the IMF warned of significant downside risks and economic scarring as labor market participation falls, with the most vulnerable likely to be the hardest hit.
While the Washington-based lender said that Asia is slowly clawing its way out of its worst-ever recession, it lowered its regional growth forecast to minus-2.2 percent for this year — 0.6 percentage points lower than the forecast it made in June.
The downgrade was mostly due to sharper contractions in India, the Philippines and Malaysia. The fund tips China to grow 1.9 percent this year.
“Returning to full capacity will be a long slog,” the IMF wrote in its Regional Economic Outlook report, citing ongoing fears of infection, social distancing measures and border closures that would especially hammer countries that rely on tourism.
FIRM SUPPORT
“Not being premature with withdrawing support both fiscally and monetary should be on the agenda for policymakers not just in China, but globally,” IMF China mission chief Helge Berger said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.
The IMF’s downbeat outlook for Asia underscores how hard the road to recovery would be even in a region that drives global growth and where, in countries like China and South Korea, the virus has largely been contained.
Also hampering the recovery is employment, which has taken a much bigger hit than during the global financial crisis, with women and younger workers suffering the most.
Among support measures governments and central banks can offer to their economies, the IMF said debt monetization can be an option.
“In some cases where inflation remains low, debt monetization could be appropriate, provided it is well communicated, limited in size, time-bound, and implemented within a clear operational framework that preserves central bank independence and does not impede monetary policy,” it said.
The crisis has prompted some central banks in Asia, such as Bank Indonesia, to buy sovereign debt directly, while others have said it is an option that can be used if needed.
Critics say the policy risks fanning inflation and undermining the currency in emerging economies, thereby eroding foreign investors’ confidence.
GEOPOLITICS
Geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and China, can also put a break on the recovery, given Asia’s central role in global value chains, the fund said.
“Although China’s recovery can boost regional trade, weak global growth, closed borders, and festering tensions around trade, technology, and security have worsened the prospects for a trade-led recovery in the region,” the IMF said.
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts
BROADER STANCE: While growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business is decreasing, the manufacturing giant aims at a 10 percent gross margin Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said it aims to secure a 10 percent share of the world’s electric vehicle market by 2025, with about 3 million vehicles potentially using its platform. The electronics giant yesterday unveiled the plan to expand its nascent automobile business, saying that it seeks to offset slowing growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business. The company also outlined plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024 that could potentially displace the more commonly used lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. Hon Hai plans to achieve its ambitious target by making its software and hardware platforms “open,” Hon Hai