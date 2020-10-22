World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Exports slip slightly

Early trade data showed exports this month falling, driven by fewer working days, while daily average shipments continued to recover on resilient tech demand. Exports fell 5.8 percent in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, according to Customs Service data released yesterday. The value of average daily shipments still rose 5.9 percent, as the period had 1.5 fewer business days compared with last year. Semiconductor exports increased 12 percent, while overseas shipments of vehicles fell 7.6 percent and oil products decreased 42 percent. Sales of computer devices rose 11 percent.

MALAYSIA

Price drop continues

The consumer price index fell for the seventh straight month last month, declining 1.4 percent from a year earlier, government data showed yesterday. The drop was more than the 1.3 percent decline forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters poll. In August, the index fell 1.4 percent. Last month’s decline was driven largely by the transport sector index falling 9.9 percent year-on-year, and lower housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices, the Statistics Department said in a statement. Meanwhile, the government would exempt as much as 10 percent of workers in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sabah, Labuan and Putrajaya from its work-from-home order, Trade Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said in a statement yesterday.

UNITED KINGDOM

Debt highest since 1960

Government borrowing in the first half of the year was more than six times higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, official figures showed yesterday, taking public debt to its highest since 1960. Public borrowing last month totaled ￡36.101 billion (US$47.16 billion), above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists, although August’s figure was revised down by more than ￡5 billion to ￡30.113 billion. The increased borrowing took total public debt further above the ￡2 trillion mark to ￡2.060 trillion, or 103.5 percent of GDP, the Office for National Statistics said.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan raises Thai staff

Nissan Motor Co plans to hire more than 2,000 new workers in Thailand as the company seeks to shore up its last remaining large-scale production base in Southeast Asia. Its subsidiary in the country would begin taking on new employees at its plants in Samut Prakan Province, south of Bangkok, the company said yesterday. Nissan employed 4,171 workers in the country as of March 31, according to figures from the Japanese automaker, meaning that the new hires would increase the division’s workforce by about 50 percent. Earlier this year, the Yokohama-based group announced that it would end vehicle manufacturing at its plant in Indonesia.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Qualcomm eyes Indian 5G

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms Ltd is working with Qualcomm Inc to develop 5G solutions and accelerate efforts to bring the high-speed network to the world’s No. 2 mobile market by users. Jio, which includes the tycoon’s wireless operator, and its wholly owned US-based unit Radisys Corp are partnering with Qualcomm Technologies to “fast track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India,” according to a joint statement on Tuesday. Jio is the nation’s biggest carrier with about 400 million users.