SOUTH KOREA
Exports slip slightly
Early trade data showed exports this month falling, driven by fewer working days, while daily average shipments continued to recover on resilient tech demand. Exports fell 5.8 percent in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, according to Customs Service data released yesterday. The value of average daily shipments still rose 5.9 percent, as the period had 1.5 fewer business days compared with last year. Semiconductor exports increased 12 percent, while overseas shipments of vehicles fell 7.6 percent and oil products decreased 42 percent. Sales of computer devices rose 11 percent.
MALAYSIA
Price drop continues
The consumer price index fell for the seventh straight month last month, declining 1.4 percent from a year earlier, government data showed yesterday. The drop was more than the 1.3 percent decline forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters poll. In August, the index fell 1.4 percent. Last month’s decline was driven largely by the transport sector index falling 9.9 percent year-on-year, and lower housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices, the Statistics Department said in a statement. Meanwhile, the government would exempt as much as 10 percent of workers in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sabah, Labuan and Putrajaya from its work-from-home order, Trade Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said in a statement yesterday.
UNITED KINGDOM
Debt highest since 1960
Government borrowing in the first half of the year was more than six times higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, official figures showed yesterday, taking public debt to its highest since 1960. Public borrowing last month totaled ￡36.101 billion (US$47.16 billion), above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists, although August’s figure was revised down by more than ￡5 billion to ￡30.113 billion. The increased borrowing took total public debt further above the ￡2 trillion mark to ￡2.060 trillion, or 103.5 percent of GDP, the Office for National Statistics said.
AUTOMAKERS
Nissan raises Thai staff
Nissan Motor Co plans to hire more than 2,000 new workers in Thailand as the company seeks to shore up its last remaining large-scale production base in Southeast Asia. Its subsidiary in the country would begin taking on new employees at its plants in Samut Prakan Province, south of Bangkok, the company said yesterday. Nissan employed 4,171 workers in the country as of March 31, according to figures from the Japanese automaker, meaning that the new hires would increase the division’s workforce by about 50 percent. Earlier this year, the Yokohama-based group announced that it would end vehicle manufacturing at its plant in Indonesia.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Qualcomm eyes Indian 5G
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms Ltd is working with Qualcomm Inc to develop 5G solutions and accelerate efforts to bring the high-speed network to the world’s No. 2 mobile market by users. Jio, which includes the tycoon’s wireless operator, and its wholly owned US-based unit Radisys Corp are partnering with Qualcomm Technologies to “fast track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India,” according to a joint statement on Tuesday. Jio is the nation’s biggest carrier with about 400 million users.
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
MOMENTUM: While next-generation smartphones feature more semiconductors and vendors increase their inventory, the chipmaker remains focused on production in Taiwan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the sole chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone series, yesterday raised its revenue forecast again, saying that robust demand for 5G smartphones and high-performance-computing (HPC) would help boost revenue this year by 30 percent in US dollar terms. Three months ago, the chipmaker estimated that revenue would grow 20 percent this year from last year, reaching its long-term growth target of 15 to 20 percent annually. “Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect our growth in revenue to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications,”
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts