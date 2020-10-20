British billionaire James Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, and his wife are selling their three-story Singapore penthouse about a year after buying it for a reported S$74 million (US$54.5 million).
Perched atop Singapore’s tallest building, the Tanjong Pagar Centre, the five-bedroom “super penthouse” is equipped with a 600-bottle wine cellar.
“An offer has been accepted on the Wallich penthouse,” a spokesman for Dyson’s firm said.
Photo: Reuters
He declined further comment on the family’s personal properties or affairs, but said Dyson would continue to maintain a home in the wealthy Asian city-state.
The Business Times newspaper, which first reported the sale, said an offer of S$62 million was accepted for the penthouse, or a drop of more than 15 percent from the Dysons’ purchase price.
The apartment, which includes a pool, jacuzzi and a private garden with city views, was once valued at S$100 million, making it the city-state’s most expensive penthouse.
The buyer is Indonesian-born tycoon Leo Koguan, the paper said.
The US citizen is chairman and cofounder of infotech provider SHI International Corp, which counts Boeing Co and AT&T Inc among its 20,000 customers, business magazine Forbes says.
The Dysons’ other home in Singapore is a luxury property on a plot of land with an infinity pool and an indoor waterfall.
The billionaire has moved his company’s head office to Singapore from Britain to be closer to its fastest-growing markets.
Last year, he scrapped plans to build an electric vehicle in Singapore as not being commercially viable.
“Dyson remains fully committed to expanding its research and development footprint and other operations in Singapore,” the spokesman added.
MOMENTUM: While next-generation smartphones feature more semiconductors and vendors increase their inventory, the chipmaker remains focused on production in Taiwan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the sole chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone series, yesterday raised its revenue forecast again, saying that robust demand for 5G smartphones and high-performance-computing (HPC) would help boost revenue this year by 30 percent in US dollar terms. Three months ago, the chipmaker estimated that revenue would grow 20 percent this year from last year, reaching its long-term growth target of 15 to 20 percent annually. “Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect our growth in revenue to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications,”
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
BROADER STANCE: While growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business is decreasing, the manufacturing giant aims at a 10 percent gross margin Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said it aims to secure a 10 percent share of the world’s electric vehicle market by 2025, with about 3 million vehicles potentially using its platform. The electronics giant yesterday unveiled the plan to expand its nascent automobile business, saying that it seeks to offset slowing growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business. The company also outlined plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024 that could potentially displace the more commonly used lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. Hon Hai plans to achieve its ambitious target by making its software and hardware platforms “open,” Hon Hai