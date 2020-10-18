Sterling on Friday largely brushed off British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that it was time to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit, as analysts said the majority of market participants still expect a deal will be reached.
Markets had been waiting for Johnson to say whether the UK would quit trade talks after the EU leaders’ summit on Wednesday and Thursday, a self-imposed deadline to leave the negotiating table if there was no agreement.
The pound dropped sharply when Johnson said that the UK should get ready for a no-deal outcome, losing as much as 0.8 percent, but rebounded as he stopped short of announcing that the UK would walk away from the talks.
“Preparation for a no-deal is a very different statement to an actual no-deal,” said Neil Jones, head of foreign-exchange sales at Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
“The initial market reflex action was to pound on elevated chances of a no-deal. However, the majority of participants do expect a deal of some form to emerge, despite the recent headlines,” he said.
Johnson’s spokesman later said that trade talks are over, effectively ended by the EU not changing its negotiating position.
The EU’s most powerful leaders rushed to say that they wanted a trade deal and that talks would continue, though not at any price.
By early afternoon, the pound was up 0.2 percent on the day at US$1.2920, but ended the week about 1 percent lower at US$1.2918.
Against the euro, it was broadly flat on the day at ￡0.91.
Kit Juckes, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Societe Generale SA said most people still expected a last-minute deal to be reached, but that that view would be reconsidered as the Dec. 31 deadline gets closer.
“Euro-sterling is still under 0.91 — sterling’s not in free fall here by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.
The possibility of negative rates also presents a downside risk to sterling, with analysts saying the Bank of England is more likely to cut rates below zero if there is an economically damaging no-deal after the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31.
The UK has been putting more of the country under stricter lockdown measures this week in a bid to contain a second wave of COVID-19, adding to worries about the economic fallout from the pandemic.
The US dollar paused on Friday, but posted its biggest weekly gain in a month amid growing market caution over a global surge in COVID-19 cases and fading prospects of a US stimulus package before the Nov. 3 US presidential election.
The US dollar index fell 0.1 percent to 93.72, up 0.7 percent for the week.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.019 to close at NT$28.979, a drop of 0.2 percent from Monday.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan
SUPPLY BOTTLENECK: It continues to be challenging for companies in Taiwan to find enough green power to buy, TCI Co chief sustainability officer Remy Lee said With enormous corporate demand for renewable energy and regulation changes under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, industry insiders say the market for corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) in Taiwan is primed for growth. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in August announced it would buy all the electricity generated by Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) 920 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Changhua County for 20 years. That would be the largest CPPA in the world. “There is a growing appetite for renewable CPPAs in Taiwan, driven by the liberalization of Taiwan’s renewable market and the government’s ambitious renewable energy agenda,” said
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) yesterday announced that a NT$29 million (US$1 million) green trade loan has been arranged for Taylor Hopkinson Ltd’s Taiwan branch. The banking facility is to assist Taylor Hopkinson with its financing needs as it finds quality renewable energy talent for offshore wind farm projects. Harnessing wind power has become a critical part of the government’s efforts to develop renewable energy and the Ministry of Economic Affairs expects the wind industry, onshore and offshore, to generate 20,000 jobs by 2025. HSBC Taiwan said that the financing would boost the nation’s green economy and bolster the growth momentum