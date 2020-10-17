Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is considering banning Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from supplying components to the nation’s upcoming 5G network because he sees China as a global threat to data privacy and sovereignty, a senior member of his Cabinet said.
While a decision has not been made yet and would take into consideration the views of others in the Cabinet, the remarks are evidence of Bolsonaro’s continued suspicion of Brazil’s largest trading partner.
Caught between Washington and Beijing, Brazilian officials have so far refrained from saying whether they would give in to US requests to ban Huawei.
Still, the Cabinet member dismissed the possibility of Chinese retaliation, saying that Beijing relies on Brazilian imports to feed its population. Other countries which have banned Huawei have not suffered major consequences, the person added, requesting anonymity to discuss internal matters.
Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming (楊萬明) on Wednesday last week said that the decision on Huawei would help define the broader relationship between the two emerging market giants.
“What’s at stake is whether a country can set up market rules based on openness, impartiality and non-discrimination,” he said.
Bolsonaro’s office deferred the request for comment on the remarks to the Brazilian Ministry of Communications, which said that the decision is a matter of national security involving many national stakeholders. Leaders of all countries involved are discussing the subject, it added, without elaborating.
China was the destination of 40 percent of Brazilian exports in the first half of the year, Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture data showed.
Sales to China, mostly soybeans, generated more revenue than those to the US, Latin America, Europe and Africa combined.
Relations with Beijing have been tense since Bolsonaro took office last year, after heavily criticizing China during his presidential campaign. A close ally of US President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro warmed up to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a trip to Asia last year.
However, just a few months ago, Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araujo implicitly censured China, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic had revived “the communist nightmare.”
Other officials have expressed more pragmatic views. Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao has advocated for an open bidding process to pick the builders of the 5G network.
Brazil plans to select those firms in May next year, after the pandemic delayed the process initially scheduled for this year, Brazilian Minister of Communications Fabio Faria said, adding that the delay this would allow the government to observe global developments before making a decision.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan
SUPPLY BOTTLENECK: It continues to be challenging for companies in Taiwan to find enough green power to buy, TCI Co chief sustainability officer Remy Lee said With enormous corporate demand for renewable energy and regulation changes under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, industry insiders say the market for corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) in Taiwan is primed for growth. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in August announced it would buy all the electricity generated by Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) 920 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Changhua County for 20 years. That would be the largest CPPA in the world. “There is a growing appetite for renewable CPPAs in Taiwan, driven by the liberalization of Taiwan’s renewable market and the government’s ambitious renewable energy agenda,” said