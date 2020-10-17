Strong international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines could speed up the world economic recovery and add US$9 trillion to global income by 2025, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of the IMF’s steering committee, Georgieva also called on the US and China to keep up strong economic stimulus that could help boost a global recovery.
She emphasized the need for vaccines to be distributed evenly across the world in both developing countries and wealthy nations, to boost confidence in investment, travel, trade and other activities.
“If we may make fast progress everywhere, we could speed up the recovery. And we can add almost US$9 trillion to global income by 2025, and that in turn could help narrow the income gap between richer and poorer nations,” Georgieva said.
“We need strong international cooperation and this is most urgent today for vaccine development and distribution,” she added.
Equitable and affordable access to COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines globally would be key to avoiding long-lasting scars on the world economy, the IMF’s International Monetary and Financial Committee said in its statement.
Georgieva also said she had “no doubt” that the US Congress and the White House would ultimately agree on another spending package, but was uncertain about the timing. About US$3 trillion in US stimulus spending earlier this year “has been an important positive impulse, and we would like to see how it would be continued again,” she said.
The committee said that private creditors’ and official bilateral creditors’ participation in debt relief for poor countries is essential, with Georgieva adding that “further private sector participation is still needed, and it remains an outstanding issue.”
The G20 on Wednesday approved a six-month extension to mid-2021 of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) that freezes official bilateral debt payments, and said it would consider a further six-month extension in April next year.
However, private creditors and lenders outside the Paris Club are not fully participating.
“We are disappointed by the absence of progress of private creditors’ participation in the DSSI and strongly encourage them to participate on comparable terms when requested by eligible countries,” the steering committee said, while encouraging “the full participation of official bilateral creditors.”
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan
SUPPLY BOTTLENECK: It continues to be challenging for companies in Taiwan to find enough green power to buy, TCI Co chief sustainability officer Remy Lee said With enormous corporate demand for renewable energy and regulation changes under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, industry insiders say the market for corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) in Taiwan is primed for growth. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in August announced it would buy all the electricity generated by Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) 920 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Changhua County for 20 years. That would be the largest CPPA in the world. “There is a growing appetite for renewable CPPAs in Taiwan, driven by the liberalization of Taiwan’s renewable market and the government’s ambitious renewable energy agenda,” said