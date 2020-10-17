Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said it aims to secure a 10 percent share of the world’s electric vehicle market by 2025, with about 3 million vehicles potentially using its platform.
The electronics giant yesterday unveiled the plan to expand its nascent automobile business, saying that it seeks to offset slowing growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business.
The company also outlined plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024 that could potentially displace the more commonly used lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.
Photo: CNA
Hon Hai plans to achieve its ambitious target by making its software and hardware platforms “open,” Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said during the company’s first “Foxconn Technology Day” in Taipei.
Liu, who in July last year took over from Hon Hai founder Terry Gou, has turned to the emerging automotive, robotics and medical applications sectors to boost profitability amid plateauing growth in smartphone units in the past few years.
“With our open platform, we will share the results of our development with everybody. It is to be owned by everybody, to be improved upon by everybody. This includes the open software platform and the open undercarriage platform,” Liu said. “This will cut down on repeat investment and make the Taiwanese electric vehicle supply chain more competitive and faster to market.”
The first vehicle using the open platform would enter the market in two years, and up to 10 percent of the world’s electric vehicles would be developed on the platform by 2025 to 2027, Liu said.
Hon Hai chief technology officer William Wei (魏國張) said that the company’s open software platform would make their vehicles “software defined” cars.
“The traditional car depreciates as soon as you drive it off the lot, but a software-defined car can be upgraded by software updates,” Wei said. “In a closed system, you cannot have collaboration. Through our open platform, we can work together and shorten the development cycle. This lowers the entry barrier for developers.”
“Sector insider Paul Graham said that Tesla is the iPhone of electric vehicles, but there is no Android yet,” Wei said. “We plan to be the Android.”
Hon Hai’s development partners include Taiwan’s Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.
Hon Hai chief product officer Jerry Hsiao (蕭才祐) said the reason for Hon Hai’s confidence is that it controls key technologies for batteries and other vital components.
“Why Hon Hai? It is because we have the advantage in key components,” Hsiao said, adding that solid-state batteries and battery management through artificial intelligence would give Hon Hai the edge.
“The battery accounts for up to 35 percent of the cost of the vehicle,” Hsiao said. “Hon Hai will release the first commercial solid state battery in 2024.”
Smart battery management would improve battery performance, Hsiao said, adding that Hon Hai’s batteries “can even improve with time.”
The company’s self-driving technology is already being used in some airport shuttles in Japan, the company said.
Hon Hai last year generated almost NT$9.5 billion (US$327.82 million) in sales from automotive components.
The company is hoping that automotive and other new business branches can help boost its gross margin to 10 percent by 2025.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan
SUPPLY BOTTLENECK: It continues to be challenging for companies in Taiwan to find enough green power to buy, TCI Co chief sustainability officer Remy Lee said With enormous corporate demand for renewable energy and regulation changes under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, industry insiders say the market for corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) in Taiwan is primed for growth. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in August announced it would buy all the electricity generated by Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) 920 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Changhua County for 20 years. That would be the largest CPPA in the world. “There is a growing appetite for renewable CPPAs in Taiwan, driven by the liberalization of Taiwan’s renewable market and the government’s ambitious renewable energy agenda,” said