The vast majority of IMF loans extended during the COVID-19 pandemic have suggested or demanded spending cuts that would worsen poverty and inequality, charity group Oxfam said yesterday.
Seventy-six of the fund’s 91 loans since March have sought belt tightening, Oxfam said.
The result could be deep cuts to public healthcare and pensions; wage freezes and cuts for workers such as doctors and teachers; and reduced unemployment benefits such as sick pay, the group said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The IMF has sounded the alarm about a massive spike in inequality in the wake of the pandemic,” Oxfam International interim executive director Chema Vera said.
However, the measures it is advocating “could leave millions of people without access to healthcare or income support while they search for work, and could thwart any hope of sustainable recovery.”
With the world’s debt set to approach record levels this year and about half of all low-income countries either in or at risk of debt distress before the health crisis, central banks have cut rates to supply liquidity.
The IMF has expressed concern about rising inequality, telling its 189 member nations to spend what they need to save lives and support their populations.
The fund, responding to Oxfam’s analysis, said the emergency financing it has delivered has focused on immediate fiscal support with no conditionality.
It said that once the pandemic is over, many countries will face higher debts and lower revenue and will need to put their finances back on track.
The IMF has three priorities for countries to get their finances back on track: Boost revenues through progressive tax measures while cracking down on loopholes and evasion; reprioritize spending and enhance efficiency; and for the international community to “step up” and provide grants and concessional financing, additional debt relief, and in some cases re-profiling or restructuring debt, fund spokesman Gerry Rice said.
Oxfam said that it is worried that the IMF risks repeating the mistakes of a decade ago, when working people paid the price for austerity after the 2008 to 2009 financial crisis.
The IMF should press countries to boost investment in universal health and education, and ensure that rich people and big companies pay their fair share of taxes, the group said.
The assessment came ahead of yesterday’s opening of the IMF’s and World Bank’s annual meetings, which have been moved to a virtual format.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month