Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank (NCB) on Sunday said it would purchase rival lender Samba Financial Group in a deal valued at about US$15 billion to create what would be the kingdom’s largest bank.
The deal underscores a push by financial lenders to consolidate as the kingdom grapples with the twin shocks of a COVID-19-led economic slowdown and low crude oil prices.
“The National Commercial Bank and Samba financial group today announced that they have entered into a binding agreement to merge,” the banks said in a statement. “If approved by shareholders and regulators, the merger will bring together two highly complementary banks to create Saudi Arabia’s largest bank.”
The deal is valued at about 55.7 billion riyals (US$14.9 billion), the statement said, adding that the merged entity would have more than US$223 billion in assets.
The banks said the deal was aligned with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s Vision 2030, an ambitious plan to diversify the kingdom’s oil-reliant economy.
“Saudi Arabia is undergoing a historic transformation with Vision 2030,” NCB chairman Saeed Mohammed al-Ghamdi was quoted as saying in the statement. “Our ambition is to create a national champion that can facilitate the transformation.”
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month