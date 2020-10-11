US stocks rose on Friday and the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite registered their biggest weekly percentage gains since July as optimism over more federal fiscal aid grew.
Talks were expected to continue on a COVID-19 stimulus package, even though US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Friday failed to reach agreement.
Mnuchin floated a new proposal in the afternoon, but an aide for Pelosi said it lacked a broad plan to contain the pandemic.
Photo: AFP
Recent trading on Wall Street has been dictated by headlines on fiscal aid, with the three main indices tumbling on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump called off negotiations. He has since indicated he was willing to resume discussions.
“The market’s reacting well to Trump’s sudden turnaround in terms of a support package,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel Inc in New York City. “A lot of this has been politics, but a lot of people believe the economy really needs some economic support here, so that’s a good thing.”
The S&P 500 technology shares rose 1.5 percent, and the sector gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost.
Graphic: AP
The small-cap Russell 2000 index climbed 6.4 percent for the week, posting its biggest percentage gain since early June.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.39 points, or 0.57 percent, to 28,586.9, the S&P 500 gained 30.31 points, or 0.88 percent, to 3,477.14 and the NASDAQ Composite added 158.96 points, or 1.39 percent, to 11,579.94.
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 3.8 percent and the NASDAQ climbed 4.6 percent, their biggest weekly percentage gains since July. The Dow added 3.3 percent, its biggest weekly gain since August.
Strategists have said investors have also begun to digest the possibility of former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, winning the Nov. 3 US presidential election after a fractious debate last month led to a jump in his lead over Trump in several national polls.
Xilinx Inc surged 14.1 percent after a report said Advanced Micro Devices Inc was in talks to buy the chipmaker in a deal valued at more than US$30 billion.
General Electric Co rose 2.9 percent as a report said Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage on the US industrial conglomerate with a “buy” rating, saying the company would emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The S&P 500 energy index fell 1.6 percent following recent gains.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.30-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 76 new 52-week highs and one new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 141 new highs and 18 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 8.92 billion shares, compared with the 9.76 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month