Wall St rises as stimulus talks continue

‘ECONOMY NEEDS SUPPORT’: The market has reacted positively to US President Donald Trump’s sudden U-turn on stimulus negotiations, an investment strategist said

Reuters





US stocks rose on Friday and the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite registered their biggest weekly percentage gains since July as optimism over more federal fiscal aid grew.

Talks were expected to continue on a COVID-19 stimulus package, even though US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Friday failed to reach agreement.

Mnuchin floated a new proposal in the afternoon, but an aide for Pelosi said it lacked a broad plan to contain the pandemic.

Recent trading on Wall Street has been dictated by headlines on fiscal aid, with the three main indices tumbling on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump called off negotiations. He has since indicated he was willing to resume discussions.

“The market’s reacting well to Trump’s sudden turnaround in terms of a support package,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel Inc in New York City. “A lot of this has been politics, but a lot of people believe the economy really needs some economic support here, so that’s a good thing.”

The S&P 500 technology shares rose 1.5 percent, and the sector gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index climbed 6.4 percent for the week, posting its biggest percentage gain since early June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.39 points, or 0.57 percent, to 28,586.9, the S&P 500 gained 30.31 points, or 0.88 percent, to 3,477.14 and the NASDAQ Composite added 158.96 points, or 1.39 percent, to 11,579.94.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 3.8 percent and the NASDAQ climbed 4.6 percent, their biggest weekly percentage gains since July. The Dow added 3.3 percent, its biggest weekly gain since August.

Strategists have said investors have also begun to digest the possibility of former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, winning the Nov. 3 US presidential election after a fractious debate last month led to a jump in his lead over Trump in several national polls.

Xilinx Inc surged 14.1 percent after a report said Advanced Micro Devices Inc was in talks to buy the chipmaker in a deal valued at more than US$30 billion.

General Electric Co rose 2.9 percent as a report said Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage on the US industrial conglomerate with a “buy” rating, saying the company would emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S&P 500 energy index fell 1.6 percent following recent gains.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.30-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 76 new 52-week highs and one new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 141 new highs and 18 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 8.92 billion shares, compared with the 9.76 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.