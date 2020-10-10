A leading dumpling chain has agreed to acquire a 69 percent stake in coffee-shop chain Dante Coffee and Foods Co (丹堤咖啡), to diversify its business, it said yesterday.
The acquisition would add to Bafang Yunji International Co’s (八方雲集) growing list of food brands, which already includes pork rice chain Liang She Han (梁社漢排骨), boxed meal vendor Bai Fung Bento (百芳池上便當) and Bafang Noodles (八方台式麵屋), it said in a statement.
The dumpling vendor said it would pay cash to acquire Dante Coffee, which has 67 outlets in Taiwan, but did not disclose any financial details.
Photo: Chou Hsiang-yun, Taipei Times
The acquisition plan was approved at a board meeting on Thursday.
As of the end of last year, Bafang Yunji owned 981 dumpling stores, and another 51 outlets of its other brands.
Established in 2000, the company in 2008 expanded to Hong Kong and then to Chinese cities such as Tianjin, Shenyang, Hangzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, starting in 2014.
It plans to open outlets in the US, Japan and Singapore, it said.
In the first half of the year, Bafang Yunji had earnings per share of NT$4.99, up about 26 percent from a year earlier, on a 4.6 percent year-on-year increase in sales.
It had earnings per share of NT$8.09 last year and NT$8.12 in 2018.
The company listed its shares on Taiwan’s emerging market on Tuesday last week.
Companies are asked to first list shares on the emerging market for no less than six months before deciding to launch an initial public offering on the main stock exchange or the over-the-counter market.
On Thursday, Bafang Yunji shares traded between NT$160 and NT$177.50 on the emerging market. The local stock market was closed yesterday for the Double Ten National Day long weekend.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month