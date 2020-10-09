The Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its economic assessment for most of the country’s nine regions, saying that they were starting to pick up and underscoring the central bank’s growing conviction that the Japanese economy is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the world’s third-largest economy was likely to continue recovering, thanks in part to the boost from fiscal and monetary stimulus measures.
The upbeat view reinforces market expectations that the BOJ would hold off ramping up stimulus for now and focus on pumping money into the economy.
“Once the impact of the coronavirus pandemic subsides globally, Japan’s economy is likely to continue improving further as overseas economies resume steady growth,” Kuroda said yesterday in a speech at a branch manager meeting.
In a report released after the quarterly meeting, the central bank raised its assessment for eight of Japan’s nine areas, including regions home to major manufacturing hubs such as Osaka and Nagoya.
Shikoku, an island in western Japan, was the only area that did not show improvement, according to the Sakura report, the BOJ’s equivalent of the US Federal Reserve’s Beige Book survey. Three months ago, the bank downgraded all nine regions due to the pandemic.
“While economic conditions remain severe in many regions due to the pandemic, they are starting to rebound or show signs of a pick-up as business activity gradually resumes,” it said.
The BOJ next meets for a rate review on Oct. 28 to 29, when it is also to release fresh quarterly economic and price projections.
The BOJ expanded stimulus in March and April by ramping up asset buying and creating a new lending facility. It has kept policy steady since then.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: IC exports made up 36 percent of August’s total exports, while those of old-economy products, such as plastics, minerals and machinery, fell sharply Accumulated exports from the IC sector in the first eight months of the year were US$76.022 billion, up 21.6 percent from a year earlier and a record high for the period, Ministry of Finance data released yesterday showed. The total value of the nation’s exports over the eight-month period reached US$217.38 billion, up 1.5 percent from last year, making Taiwan one of the few economies to retain growth momentum amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said. The increase in overall export value was driven by strong growth in exports of electronic components and information and communication products, propelled by solid demand for