Largan Precision Co (大立光), the nation’s leading camera lens manufacturer, saw its gross margin slide to 65.6 percent last quarter, from 68.6 percent a quarter earlier, after a major client canceled its orders, chief executive officer Adam Lin (林恩平) said yesterday.
“The client directly canceled all of its orders last month, which lowered our gross margin, as the client had requested high-specification orders with higher profit margin,” Lin told investors at an online earnings conference.
Lin did not name the client, while market speculation was that it was Chinese telecom equipment provider Huawei Technologies Co (華為), whose manufacturing has been disrupted by a US’ ban, demanding suppliers to stop shipping to Huawei if their products contain US technology.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
Largan has been talking with other clients to inquire if they are interested in placing more orders, but it would be “highly unlikely” that any new orders would be large enough to fill in for the allocations that were previously saved for the client, Lin said.
As a result, there is a chance that the firm’s capacity utilization rate would drop in the fourth quarter, Lin said.
The firm, which provides lenses for Apple Inc’s iPhone as well as Android phone vendors such as Samsung Electronics Co, declined to reveal how much Huawei’s orders had contributed to its previous revenue reports.
Lin expected the firm’s shipping momentum, which depends on the sales performance of its clients, to remain flat this month from last month, he said.
“Although our clients often update their forecast, there is still a high uncertainty, as it is unpredictable how their new mobile phones will sell,” Lin said.
The third-quarter gross margin of 65.6 percent was the lowest after 64.24 percent recorded in the first quarter last year, company data showed.
Largan would continue focusing on high-end lenses for premium smartphones, Lin said.
Many handset vendors increasingly favor mid-range and low-end smartphones, which has increased pressure on the firm to compete with other lens suppliers, he said.
“There is a figure for gross margin in my mind, and we will not accept orders with gross margins lower than that, although I cannot tell you how high this number is,” Lin said to investors.
Largan’s third-quarter net income plunged 30 percent year-on-year to NT$5.86 billion (US$202.31 million), due to an unfavorable product portfolio and foreign exchange losses of NT$710 million with the New Taiwan dollar strengthening against the US dollar, Lin said.
Its earnings per share were NT$43.74 in the third quarter, while in the first three quarters they totaled NT$131.
Although Largan’s stock price has dropped to a relatively low level, the company has no plan to buy back its shares, Lin said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: IC exports made up 36 percent of August’s total exports, while those of old-economy products, such as plastics, minerals and machinery, fell sharply Accumulated exports from the IC sector in the first eight months of the year were US$76.022 billion, up 21.6 percent from a year earlier and a record high for the period, Ministry of Finance data released yesterday showed. The total value of the nation’s exports over the eight-month period reached US$217.38 billion, up 1.5 percent from last year, making Taiwan one of the few economies to retain growth momentum amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said. The increase in overall export value was driven by strong growth in exports of electronic components and information and communication products, propelled by solid demand for