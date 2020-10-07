Northern Star Resources Ltd agreed to buy smaller Australian rival Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd to boost gold output amid surging prices and create a top 10 global producer with a market valuation of about A$16 billion (US$11.5 billion).
Adding Saracen’s assets in Australia would put the company on track to produce 2 million ounces a year from fiscal 2027 and deliver as much as A$2 billion in operational savings, Perth-based Northern Star, the nation’s second-largest gold miner, said in a statement yesterday.
SUPER PIT
The combination of the companies, which already jointly run Australia’s giant Super Pit may mark a revival of major dealmaking in the gold sector, which has ebbed since a two-year long spree through last year that included Newmont Corp’s megamerger with Goldcorp Inc.
About US$9.8 billion in deals in the sector have been completed, or agreed, so far this year, compared with about US$26 billion last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Northern Star has added more than US$1 billion of acquisitions since August 2018, the data showed.
“Between both portfolios we’ve got so many growth options. We’re not planning to divest anything and in fact we’re growing our production,” Northern Star executive chairman Bill Beament said on an investor call. “We’ve got plenty of feed to keep our expanded processing plants going for decades to come.”
The producer would operate three clusters of assets — in the Kalgoorlie and Yandal regions of Western Australia and around the Pogo mine in Alaska — and be in a position to accelerate growth opportunities, according to the statement.
Collaboration between the two companies this year at Kalgoorlie’s Super Pit, a site of gold production for more than 125 years, had shown the value of a broader combination, Saracen managing director Raleigh Finlayson said on the call.
“We’ve had try-before-you-buy here over the last nine months,” he said.
RECORD PRICES
Spot gold prices touched a record in August, surging above US$2,000 an ounce on increased geopolitical risks and as sliding US real yields enhanced the metal’s haven status.
Bullion was little changed yesterday, trading at US$1,912.76 an ounce as of 10:25am in Sydney.
Under the deal, Northern Star offered 0.3763 of its shares for every Saracen share, equivalent to A$5.20 a share, according to Bloomberg calculations.
Saracen holders are to receive a special dividend of A$0.038 a share, according to the statement. Northern Star would own 64 percent of the new entity.
The boards of both companies have recommended the transaction, which is expected to be completed in February.
Northern Star CEO Stuart Tonkin is to remain in his post, with Finlayson to act as managing director for 12 to 18 months before taking on a corporate development role.
Beament is to remain in his position until July, when he is to become non-executive chairman.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming