Authorities might need to take action to prevent cash flows generated by global COVID-19 pandemic support measures causing a local property-market bubble, central bank Deputy Governor Chen Nan-kuang (陳南光) said.
Writing in this month’s edition of The Taiwan Banker magazine, Chen warned that small, open economies such as Taiwan’s are vulnerable to easing measures by the world’s leading central banks.
Citing South Korea’s struggle to rein in soaring prices, he said it would be difficult to counteract bullish sentiment with policy measures if property buyers are convinced that prices will only continue to rise.
Photo: Lu Kuan-cheng, Taipei Times
“Taiwan’s central bank should put macro-prudential policies in place early to stabilize the market and the financial system and prevent medium-term risk before expectations of large increases in property prices take hold,” Chen wrote.
He said that imposing loan-to-value and debt-to-income limits on mortgages for second or third properties would be the easiest option open to the central bank, rather than additional taxation, which could require legislation.
The only restriction currently enforced by the central bank is limiting loans on high-end residences to 60 percent of the property’s value.
Banks are not particularly optimistic about the residential property market, but are more positive than they were previously, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) told reporters last month.
They are more reserved on the high-end sector, Yang said.
Chen Shiu-sheng (陳旭昇), a member of the bank’s board, on Saturday told reporters that directors are divided over the issue of property prices, with some viewing the market as healthy, while others are increasingly concerned about the concentration of capital in real-estate assets.
Chen Shiu-sheng, who is also a professor of economics at National Taiwan University, said that the bank should do more to clearly define the criteria it intends to use to gauge whether the market has overheated and implement selective credit restrictions.
“I hope the central bank can be more proactive in considering how to establish the information we need to take preventative measures as early as possible,” he said. “Once bubble sentiment has flared up, it’s difficult to put out.”
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming