Vacancy rates for grade A offices in Taipei held steady at 2.05 percent last quarter with virtually flat rents, as Taiwan’s quick control of its COVID-19 outbreak allowed the local leasing market to emerge unscathed.
The resilient showing came even though the global leasing market reported a 59 percent slump, with the pace of retreat 65 percent in the US and 61 percent in Asia, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc data showed.
“Taiwan put up a remarkable performance, thanks to its efficient virus control,” Jones Lang LaSalle Taiwan senior market director Brian Liu (劉建宇) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
The vacancy rate was a 30-year low, while rents climbed to a 19-year high, Liu said.
He forecast a sustained rent increase toward a record, likely next year, of NT$3,000 per ping (3.3m2), as there is no sign of a lot of new supply.
Taipei-based China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽) has made clear it would not release new space at its new office building when construction is completed in 2022, Liu said.
Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) has inked a deal to lease 6,000 ping of office space at its forthcoming building on Liaoning Street in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) to Standard Chartered Bank and would retain the other 7,000 ping for its own use.
Transglobe Life Insurance Co (全球人壽) has agreed to lease 4,600 ping of new office space, according to a Jones Lang LaSalle tally.
That suggests no new office supply between now and the end of 2022 in Taipei’s central business districts, Liu said.
Taiwan’s economy has received a boost from global demand for remote working and learning devices amid the pandemic, and renewed US-China tensions, Jones Lang LaSalle Taiwan managing director Tony Chao (趙正義) said.
Both factors are driving global technology giants to restructure supply chains, bringing order transfers to local firms, Chao said.
The government lent support by introducing stimulus measures to make Taiwan an attractive investment destination and the strategy paid off, he said.
Chao said his prediction last year about a boom this year has been realized, judging by record commercial property transactions and active land deals last quarter.
Growth momentum is to sustain this quarter, despite lingering uncertainty, as Taiwan has outperformed the world in terms of economic recovery, Jones Lang LaSalle said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming