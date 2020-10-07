The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates.
To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in August, has interests in multiple industries, such as packaged food, property development, e-commerce, retail and the telecoms industry, the commission said.
CP had said that it would adopt some measures to ease the commission’s concerns, such as cutting its shareholding in the next few years or appointing professional managers at Jih Sun.
However, the commission was not assured, as CP would still have strong control over Jih Sun, bureau Deputy Director Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) said.
The commission also has doubts over whether CP would keep its promise to sell the shares, Chuang added.
CP had planned to fully acquire Capital Target Ltd (CTL, 建群投資), a Hong Kong-based private equity fund, which owns a 24.09 percent stake in Jih Sun, through its British Virgin Islands-registered CT Sunrise unit, Chuang said.
Instead of directly buying Jih Sun’s shares from CTL, CP likely chose to acquire the private equity fund, which has a priority agreement with Japan-based Shinsei Bank Ltd, to gain its 35.49 percent stake in Jih Sun, Chuang said.
CP had said that it would use its own funds to conduct the acquisitions, she said.
The commission said it examined the group’s public documents and found that CP has no Chinese investors or staff, she said.
It is the first time that the commission has rejected a non-financial firm’s application to invest in a financial conglomerate because of concerns over conflicts of interest between the financial firm and affiliated industrial companies, Chuang said.
CP is the parent company of Charoen Pokphand Enterprise (Taiwan) Co (CP Taiwan, 台灣卜蜂), which focuses on producing safe poultry.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming