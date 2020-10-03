The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) yesterday said that it would release its producer price index (PPI) on a monthly basis starting next year to better capture movements in selling prices from domestic production and to stay with the global trend.
The agency said that it has finished compiling its latest PPI data and plans to present them to the quarterly review committee next month to update the nation’s GDP growth and per capita income.
DGBAS has relied on the wholesale price index (WPI) to track the cost of production for the past 40 years, while most economies worldwide favor PPI, widely considered an objective tool for adjusting prices in long-term purchasing agreements, it said.
Photo: CNA
Because prices fluctuate, long-term deals are difficult with only a single, fixed price for goods or supplies, so the purchasing business and the supplier typically include a clause in the contract that adjusts the cost by external indicators, such as PPI, it said.
It is time for the DGBAS to adjust and link up with the world after decades of guiding its inflation observations using the consumer price index and cost of production with WPI, DGBAS officials told Chinese-language media.
WPI reflects purchase costs and factory-gate prices, making its boundary less clear-cut in measuring production costs and GDP, the officials said.
PPI would limit its survey to domestic producers — exporters and importers — and omit trading companies and re-exporters, as trading firms are not manufacturers and re-exporters make a profit by processing foreign goods, they said.
DGBAS has long sought to compile PPI and replace WPI, but hesitated due to concerns over rules governing asset revaluations of profit-making organizations and WPI links to basic labor wages, the agency said.
As a result, WPI would continue with PPI, unless people mix them up, it said.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS: The transferred orders might not provide an immediate revenue boost given local chipmakers’ high utilization rates, a senior analyst said Shares of local contract chipmakers yesterday rose as much as the 10 percent daily limit, as investors bet on orders being transferred from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) after the US imposed export restrictions on the Chinese chipmaker. United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) shares soared 10 percent to close at NT$27.5 as 380 million shares changed hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. UMC is the world’s No. 3 foundry by revenue, followed by SMIC, according to data from market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). UMC has product and customer portfolios similar to those of SMIC, TrendForce said, adding that UMC offers 14-nanometer and