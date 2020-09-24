Business sentiment among Asian firms rebounded in the third quarter as easing COVID-19 restrictions lifted sales, but lingering uncertainty over the pandemic thwarted a return to business as usual, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.
Asian firms’ outlook for the next six months tracked by the Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index jumped to 53 in the third quarter from an 11-year low of 35 in the second, the survey of 103 companies across 11 Asia-Pacific countries showed.
It was also higher than 50 points, which indicates a positive outlook.
The survey comes as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across Asia has reduced pressure on hard-hit economies, although the experience has varied across the region, with some countries still in recession and others, such as China, seeing a steady recovery.
More than two-thirds of the companies polled said that they saw the pandemic, or a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, as a top risk.
About 14 percent said that a global recession was their biggest concern, while the rest flagged uncertainty over the upcoming US election in November and other risks.
“We’re recovering with a large dose of uncertainty,” said Antonio Fatas, an economics professor at global business school INSEAD in Singapore.
“If it was just because of Asia, I think the numbers would be more positive, but the reality is the world is not just Asia,” he said, pointing to greater uncertainty in Europe and the US.
The US has reported the greatest number of COVID-19 fatalities, while rising numbers in Europe are threatening to shut down parts of the continent again.
About 28 percent of companies in the third quarter were positive about their outlook, the survey showed, up sharply from 7.6 percent in the second quarter. About 60 percent of the firms polled said that they did not hire or lay off people this quarter, in contrast to the second quarter’s survey in which 63 percent said that they had cut jobs.
Companies polled included Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd, Indian motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp and Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp.
The survey was conducted between Aug. 31 and Monday last week.
While countries in Asia have had mixed success in containing the virus and its fallout on their economies, the Asian Development Bank expects output in the region to shrink for the first time in nearly six decades this year.
Some investors are shunning Asia’s riskier, high-yielding markets, despite the ample liquidity pumped into the financial system by central banks globally this year.
Satish Shankar, Asia-Pacific managing partner of business consultancy Bain & Co, said that many companies in the region would “need to fundamentally transform their business models” to survive.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to