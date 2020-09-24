PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday rolled out artificial intelligence (AI) software for diagnosing diabetic retinopathy in collaboration with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) and Novartis (Taiwan) Co (台灣諾華), the first “smart” ophthalmology equipment approved by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The software was created by training AI learning models with 50,000 retinal images sourced from databases abroad.
The models were adjusted by using the records of almost 100,000 patients and diagnoses from NTUH.
Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times
“The rate of correct diagnosis by the AI software is approaching that of a trained ophthalmologist,” NTUH ophthalmologist Hsieh Yi-ting (謝易庭) told a news conference in Taipei.
“We hope that by using it in the clinical environment, more patients can be diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy early,” Hsieh said.
Acer’s nonconsumer PC businesses, such as AI, would have an outsized impact on its bottom line, Acer founder Stan Shih (施振榮) said.
“We see [nonconsumer PC business] reaching about one-third of Acer’s revenue eventually,” Shih told reporters.
“The contribution to gross margin might be close to half,” he said.
The domestic market is a training ground for new products such as the AI diagnostic software, but the ultimate goal is the export market, he said.
“Right now these new business areas are still developing. It is like an airplane on the runway — it is only when we become international that we have achieved take-off,” he said.
FDA Director-General Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) told the news conference that the cooperation between Acer, Novartis and NTUH is a milestone.
“It is a case of successful cross-industry collaboration,” Wu said.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to