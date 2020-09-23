Tesla Inc would need to start producing its own battery cells to meet demand for its electric vehicles (EVs), even as it ramps up purchases from outside suppliers, CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter.
Musk made the comments on the eve of the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting and “Battery Day” presentation yesterday, which showcased innovations designed to maintain Tesla’s lead in EVs.
Shares of the company on Monday fell as much as 8.4 percent in post-market New York trading after closing at US$449.39.
What Tesla announced at the event would not reach high volumes of production until 2022 and would affect planned output of its semi-truck, Cybertruck pickup and new Roadster sports car, Musk said.
Tesla’s most longstanding partner on batteries has been Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corp. The two companies jointly operate a massive battery plant outside of Reno, Nevada: Panasonic makes the cells and Tesla strings thousands of cells into the massive battery packs for each vehicle.
However, Musk has never been eager about depending on one supplier and Tesla does have smaller agreements with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (時代新能源科技) in China’s Fujian Province and LG Chem Ltd in Seoul.
Separately, Tesla posted fresh job ads for roles based in Singapore, signaling that it is preparing to set up shop in the city-state that it has so far skirted.
The EV manufacturer is looking for senior developers in Singapore, according to job postings on LinkedIn, which did not disclose how many people are sought.
In July, Tesla began advertising for positions such as store leader and sales advisers in Singapore.
A Tesla representative in Beijing declined to comment.
Musk has previously criticized Singapore for not being supportive of EVs and Tesla does not operate any showrooms in the city-state, whose premium-vehicle market is dominated by brands such as BMW AG and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz.
The firm has been quick to expand in other major Asia-Pacific metropolitan markets, including Taipei, Hong Kong, Sydney and Tokyo.
Singapore this year said that it plans to phase out vehicles powered by fossil fuels by 2040, planning to add incentives to encourage consumers to buy EVs.
Tesla plans to ship vehicles made at its new Shanghai factory to other countries in Asia, including Singapore, people familiar with the matter said this month.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) yesterday said that its insurance unit would adjust its investment portfolio after being banned from buying new stocks a day earlier by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). “We will research what we can do based on the commission’s specific instructions after we receive the regulator’s formal documents,” Shin Kong Financial spokesman Sunny Hsu (徐順鋆) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The commission on Tuesday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$941,722) for reckless investment, and demanded that the insurer reduce its overseas investment ratio from 43 percent to 39 percent. The fine would affect
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
EQUITIES TAIEX moves sharply higher The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as buying focused on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) after a strong showing by its American Depositary Receipts overnight. However, the gains were capped after the benchmark index breached 13,000 points and ran into technical hurdles, prompting investors to turn cautious, dealers said. At the end of the session, the TAIEX was up 131.11 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,976.76. Turnover was NT$206.328 billion (US$7.04 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$18.47 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC rose 2.92 percent to close at NT$458.