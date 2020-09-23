Taiwan-born AMD boss Lisa Su to receive top prize

Staff writer, with CNA





Lisa Su (蘇姿丰), the Taiwan-born president and chief executive officer of US-based chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), is to receive the prestigious Robert N. Noyce Award, honoring her contribution to the semiconductor industry.

Su is to receive the award at the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Leadership Forum and Award Celebration, a virtual event scheduled for Nov. 19, the association said in a statement.

Su would be the second ethnic Chinese awardee after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), who was given the award in 2008.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc president and chief executive officer Lisa Su speaks at the NASDAQ in New York on May 1 last year. Photo: AP

“A tremendous leader in our industry, Lisa Su has successfully advanced leading-edge semiconductor and high-performance computing technologies throughout her career as an accomplished business executive and engineer,” SIA president and chief executive John Neuffer said in the statement.

“Lisa’s outstanding achievements have significantly strengthened the semiconductor industry and America’s global technology leadership, and she has inspired and opened doors for countless others in tech along the way,” Neuffer said.

Su was born in Tainan to Su Chun-hwai (蘇春槐) and Sandy Lo (羅淑雅) in 1969, and emigrated to the US at the age of 3.

From 1986 to 1994, she completed her post-secondary education — bachelor’s degree through doctorate — in electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and then began her career at Texas Instruments Inc, followed by International Business Machines Corp.

Su in 2012 joined AMD as a senior vice president, and since October 2014 has been the company’s president and chief executive.

During Su’s tenure, AMD has become a leader in high-performance computing and graphics technologies for PCs, data centers and gaming, the association said.

Since the Robert N. Noyce Award was created to honor the memory of Intel Corp cofounder Robert Noyce, it has been used to recognize individuals for outstanding achievement and leadership in support of the semiconductor industry.