Lisa Su (蘇姿丰), the Taiwan-born president and chief executive officer of US-based chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), is to receive the prestigious Robert N. Noyce Award, honoring her contribution to the semiconductor industry.
Su is to receive the award at the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Leadership Forum and Award Celebration, a virtual event scheduled for Nov. 19, the association said in a statement.
Su would be the second ethnic Chinese awardee after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), who was given the award in 2008.
Photo: AP
“A tremendous leader in our industry, Lisa Su has successfully advanced leading-edge semiconductor and high-performance computing technologies throughout her career as an accomplished business executive and engineer,” SIA president and chief executive John Neuffer said in the statement.
“Lisa’s outstanding achievements have significantly strengthened the semiconductor industry and America’s global technology leadership, and she has inspired and opened doors for countless others in tech along the way,” Neuffer said.
Su was born in Tainan to Su Chun-hwai (蘇春槐) and Sandy Lo (羅淑雅) in 1969, and emigrated to the US at the age of 3.
From 1986 to 1994, she completed her post-secondary education — bachelor’s degree through doctorate — in electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and then began her career at Texas Instruments Inc, followed by International Business Machines Corp.
Su in 2012 joined AMD as a senior vice president, and since October 2014 has been the company’s president and chief executive.
During Su’s tenure, AMD has become a leader in high-performance computing and graphics technologies for PCs, data centers and gaming, the association said.
Since the Robert N. Noyce Award was created to honor the memory of Intel Corp cofounder Robert Noyce, it has been used to recognize individuals for outstanding achievement and leadership in support of the semiconductor industry.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) yesterday said that its insurance unit would adjust its investment portfolio after being banned from buying new stocks a day earlier by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). “We will research what we can do based on the commission’s specific instructions after we receive the regulator’s formal documents,” Shin Kong Financial spokesman Sunny Hsu (徐順鋆) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The commission on Tuesday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$941,722) for reckless investment, and demanded that the insurer reduce its overseas investment ratio from 43 percent to 39 percent. The fine would affect
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
EQUITIES TAIEX moves sharply higher The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as buying focused on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) after a strong showing by its American Depositary Receipts overnight. However, the gains were capped after the benchmark index breached 13,000 points and ran into technical hurdles, prompting investors to turn cautious, dealers said. At the end of the session, the TAIEX was up 131.11 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,976.76. Turnover was NT$206.328 billion (US$7.04 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$18.47 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC rose 2.92 percent to close at NT$458.