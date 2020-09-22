Citigroup and the Citi Foundation announced they will make US$35 million philanthropic investments in Asia Pacific by 2023 to advance economic opportunities and employability for youths from low-income and underserved communities. In addition, the bank will offer 6,000 jobs and 60,000 job skills training opportunities for young people in Asia over the next three years.
The regional commitments are part of Citi’s expanded global Pathways to Progress& initiative. This initiative is designed to equip young people with the skills and confidence to improve their employment and entrepreneurship opportunities and make a positive impact in their lives and their communities in rapidly changing economies.
According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), Asia Pacific is home to more than half of the world’s youth population, with 700 million youth aged 15-24. While they represent 20 percent of the total working-age population, this youth segment accounts for almost half of the Asia Pacific’s jobless. The pandemic and resulting economic crisis has further challenged this issue. Projections through the end of 2020 in 13 countries show sizable jumps, with youth unemployment rates doubling the 2019 rate in some cases.
“Communities in Asia Pacific are facing a youth unemployment crisis, especially among low-income and underserved groups, due to the impact of COVID-19. The expanded Pathways to Progress initiative underlines our effort to tackle this urgent issue by equipping and empowering young people with skills to improve their employment outcomes. Young people are key to Asia Pacific’s COVID-19 recovery and this investment will help them advance their economic opportunities and support inclusive growth in the region,” said Peter Babej, Citi’s Asia Pacific CEO.
On its employment and training, Citi has committed to offer 6,000 jobs and 60,000 skills training opportunities across Citi’s retail and institutional businesses in Asia Pacific over the next three years, through its summer internship program, full-time analyst and associate roles, on-campus programs and opportunities with Citi University Partnerships in Innovation & Discovery (CUPID) Program.The CUPID program engages diverse students on a range of innovation projects across the company.To provide students with the opportunity to experience banking despite the pandemic, Citi Asia Pacific launched a first-of-its-kind Virtual Reality Intern Experience program, open for enrolment to students around the world.
In Taiwan, Citi continues to focus on development programs for Taiwan’s youths. Paulus Mok, Chairman of Citibank Taiwan, said Citi Taiwan has cooperated with local social welfare organizations to launch all-round development programs for new graduates, college students and young people from disadvantaged families. The initiatives are aimed at helping the youths enhance their entrepreneurial thinking, leadership, financial management and professional skills through career exploration, skills training, and employment consulting. Since 2016, Citi Taiwan has invested over NT$40 million to help more than 1,000 young people aged 16-24 to successfully land their very first job.
Citi Taiwan will further expand the development programs to high schools and promote English debate education on the campus. This unique initiative will train the students to enhance their English communication skills and independent thinking capability, have an international perspective, and boost their own competitiveness in this globalized era.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into
O2O BICYCLE SHOW: The Taiwan Bicycle Show next year is to be online to offline, with forums, audio-visual conferences and livestreaming of the offline events Local bicycle makers expect demand to continue outpacing supply due to orders triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some companies seeing orders back up through next year. “Next year is all full in terms of orders. Our lead time on components is one year,” Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械) chairwoman Bonnie Tu (杜綉珍) told a news conference in Taipei organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to announce next year’s Taipei Cycle Show. The pandemic has reduced bicycle supplies and increased demand around the world, Robert Wu (吳盈進), chairman of KMC (Kuei Meng) International Inc (桂盟國際), one of the world’s