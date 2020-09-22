New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) in the first eight months of this year topped other areas in the city with 5,594 land deals, as major developers expanded their presence to take advantage of its improving infrastructure and proximity to Taipei Railway Station, Shining Building Business Co (鄉林建設) said in a report yesterday.
The figure suggested a 29 percent increase from the same period last year, outpacing increases in other districts within the municipality, the developer said, adding that Sanchong also ranked first in housing deals last month at 3,153, or an 18.6 percent annual gain.
“The district is only a bridge away from the heart of downtown Taipei, making it a popular location for headquarters of companies such as contract computer maker Clevo Co (藍天電腦), Chicony Electronics Co (群光電子) and Taiwan Sun Flower Cotton Product Co (三花棉業),” the developer said.
Cathay Real Estate Development Co (國泰建設), Ruentex Development Co (潤泰創新), Kindom Construction Corp (冠德建設) and Maw Der Property Development Co (茂德機構) have also established a presence in Sanchong, it said.
Companies returning home from China to diversify investment risks amid US-China tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic have reinforced the trend, Shining chairman Lai Cheng-i (賴正鎰) said.
“With a lack of new land in Taipei, companies find it acceptable to settle in this part of New Taipei City” that is connected to Taipei by the Taipei MRT and Taoyuan Airport MRT systems, Lai said, adding that New Taipei City is building more transit lines to ease traffic.
The concept of the greater Taipei area has increasingly blurred the lines between Taipei and New Taipei City in terms of location preferences, he said.
Rezoning areas in Sinjhuang District (新莊) next to Sanchong might also benefit from improving infrastructure facilities, Lai said.
Housing prices in Sinjhuang and Lujhou (蘆洲) districts stood firm above NT$400,000 (US$13,718) per ping (3.3m2) and might rise by another 10 to 20 percent in the coming years on the back of improving transport convenience, he said.
Taiwan’s relatively healthy economy amid the pandemic is lending support to the local property market, with presale and new housing projects likely hitting NT$1.5 trillion this year, while property transactions might exceed 300,000 units, the developer said.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into
O2O BICYCLE SHOW: The Taiwan Bicycle Show next year is to be online to offline, with forums, audio-visual conferences and livestreaming of the offline events Local bicycle makers expect demand to continue outpacing supply due to orders triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some companies seeing orders back up through next year. “Next year is all full in terms of orders. Our lead time on components is one year,” Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械) chairwoman Bonnie Tu (杜綉珍) told a news conference in Taipei organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to announce next year’s Taipei Cycle Show. The pandemic has reduced bicycle supplies and increased demand around the world, Robert Wu (吳盈進), chairman of KMC (Kuei Meng) International Inc (桂盟國際), one of the world’s