Taiwan and the US are to start a formal dialogue after the two sides on Friday exchanged opinions on an array of issues, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told a news conference yesterday in Taipei.
A delegation led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach met with several Taiwanese officials to exchange views on economic prosperity, the US’ “5G Clean Networks,” supply chain realignment, strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, the New Southbound Policy, infrastructure, energy, investment review policies and women’s economic empowerment, Wang said.
Although the delegation maintained a low profile and held meetings with government officials behind closed doors, their exchanges were to prepare for a formal dialogue and pave the way for more specific discussions before reaching any concrete results, she said.
Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times
The Taiwanese officials who attended the meeting included Wang, Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中), according to the Central News Agency.
The US delegation visited Taiwan between Thursday and Saturday to attend Saturday’s memorial service for former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), and interact with high-ranking officials and members of different sectors over various issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Although Friday’s talks were informal, it was an important step for Taiwan and the US, Wang said, adding that the atmosphere in the meeting was good.
The US delegation discussed the US’ “Economic Prosperity Network” initiative would start from the perspective of economic security and aims to promote the values of economic freedom, openness, transparency and fairness, while the clean network policy seeks to maintain network information security and protect personal information, Wang said.
The Taiwanese officials informed their US counterparts that all five of the nation’s telecom service providers have been listed as “Clean 5G” networks by the US Department of State, and that Taiwan did not use Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) core equipment in its 4G deployment and would continue this approach with its 5G development, she said.
Regarding industrial supply chain realignment, Wang said the US delegation was told that Taiwan early last year started a policy to encourage Taiwanese businesses to repatriate capital and return operations to Taiwan in response to the US-China trade dispute.
The program has since attracted more than 200 Taiwanese firms to invest in the domestic market, she said.
During the meeting, the US delegation expressed an interest in Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem, she said.
Taiwanese officials told them about the advantages of the nation’s semiconductor industry, including its complete ecosystem from wafer manufacturing to packaging and testing, which makes Taiwan a reliable business partner in the global supply chain and has attracted foreign investment in the nation, she said.
Regarding investment review, Taiwanese officials introduced the delegation to the nation’s foreign investment review regulations, especially a separate review of Chinese capital, which received special attention from the US, she said.
The topic would be included in formal dialogues, she added.
Wang said that the exchanges were part of economic cooperation at a strategic level and each issue was led by the US State Department.
The two sides did not discuss a possible Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as that would be handled through the Office of the US Trade Representative, she said.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
O2O BICYCLE SHOW: The Taiwan Bicycle Show next year is to be online to offline, with forums, audio-visual conferences and livestreaming of the offline events Local bicycle makers expect demand to continue outpacing supply due to orders triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some companies seeing orders back up through next year. “Next year is all full in terms of orders. Our lead time on components is one year,” Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械) chairwoman Bonnie Tu (杜綉珍) told a news conference in Taipei organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to announce next year’s Taipei Cycle Show. The pandemic has reduced bicycle supplies and increased demand around the world, Robert Wu (吳盈進), chairman of KMC (Kuei Meng) International Inc (桂盟國際), one of the world’s