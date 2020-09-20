Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday, despite some investor attention shifting again to the uncertainties in global economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as reflected in an overnight fall on Wall Street.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index rose 0.5 percent to 173.90, up 1.4 percent for the week.
The TAIEX on Friday edged up 0.02 percent to 12,875.62, up 1.6 percent for the week.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Index on Friday gained 0.2 percent to finish at 23,360.30, down 0.2 percent for the week.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday added 0.3 percent to 2,412.40, bringing its weekly gain to 0.66 percent.
India’s NIFTY 50 on Friday fell 0.1 percent, paring its weekly gain to 0.4 percent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday lost 0.3 percent to 5,864.50, virtually unchanged for the week.
The Shanghai Composite on Friday rose 2 percent to 3,338.09, bringing its weekly gain to 2.4 percent.
Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Friday, but posted their third straight weekly decline on worries over Sino-US tensions and lingering disappointment that central banks merely affirmed their monetary support this week.
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index (HSI) was up 114.56 points, or 0.47 percent, at 24,455.41. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCE) rose 0.73 percent to 9,803.1.
For the week, the HSI fell 0.2 percent, its third weekly drop in a row, while the HSCE gained 0.5 percent.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares on Friday dipped 0.1 percent, while the IT sector rose 0.5 percent, the financial sector ended 0.9 percent higher and the property sector dipped 0.5 percent.
The US Federal Reserve promised to keep rates low for a long time, but gave no new hints about any further monetary support.
Hints did come from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan on Thursday, but action was not forthcoming either.
Sino-US tensions also curbed sentiment.
China would make a “necessary response” to a visit by US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach to Taiwan, and has lodged a complaint with Washington, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday ahead of his arrival.
Investment between the US and China tumbled to a nine-year low in the first half of this year, hit by bilateral tensions that could see more Chinese companies come under pressure to divest US operations, a research report said.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Continental AG, which makes control units for Daimler AG cars, cannot pursue antitrust claims against a group of patent owners, including Qualcomm Inc, which are seeking royalties on telecommunications technology, a federal judge in Texas ruled. Avanci LLC, a licensing pool formed by Qualcomm, Nokia Oyj, Sharp Corp and other owners of patents on technology standards, is not breaching antitrust laws when it negotiates license agreements with automakers rather than the component makers, Barbara Lynn, chief district judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in dismissing the suit in a decision posted on Friday. The licensing group charges US$15 per vehicle
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s