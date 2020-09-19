UNITED KINGDOM
Bank hints at negative rates
The Bank of England yesterday gave its strongest hint yet that negative interest rates could be on the way as the economy battles against COVID-19 and Brexit headwinds. Following a regular policy meeting, the central bank, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, left its key interest rate at a record low of 0.1 percent amid low inflation and rising unemployment caused by COVID-19 fallout. The bank maintained its cash stimulus at ￡730 billion (US$948 billion), meeting minutes showed.
JAPAN
Inflation gauge hits negative
The country’s key inflation gauge went negative again last month, driven down by government discounts meant to boost consumer spending and help the virus-hit travel industry. Consumer prices excluding fresh food last month fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier, falling back into negative territory after two flat months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported yesterday. A 32 percent decline in the cost of hotel accommodations accounted for most of the overall drop. The Bank of Japan has been fighting a long battle to stoke price momentum, but Governor Haruhiko Kuroda yesterday said that he is not overly concerned by temporary price effects from the government’s stimulus measures. The bank would not hesitate to ease further if factors in the labor market also start to weigh on inflation, he added.
BANKING
Citigroup to hire in Asia
Citigroup Inc is embarking on hiring 6,000 young people in Asia over the next three years in an effort to help cushion the region from a blowout in youth unemployment. It is also offering 60,000 job training opportunities for youth below the age of 24 over the next three years across its retail and institutional businesses in the region, the New York-based bank said yesterday. Citi and its Citi Foundation pledged to invest US$35 million in philanthropic contributions and grants to improve the employability of youth from low-income and underserved communities in Asia by 2023. The Asia Pacific region is home to more than half of the world’s youth population, estimated at 700 million people. They account for almost half of the region’s unemployed, even though they make up just 20 percent of the working-age population, the International Labor Organization said.
INTERNET
Facebook sued for ‘spying’
Facebook Inc is again being sued for allegedly spying on Instagram users, this time through the unauthorized use of their mobile phone cameras. The lawsuit springs from media reports in July that the photo-sharing app appeared to be accessing iPhone cameras even when they were not actively being used. Facebook denied the reports and blamed a bug, which the company said it was correcting, for triggering what it described as false notifications that Instagram was accessing iPhone cameras. In the complaint filed yesterday in the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco, New Jersey Instagram user Brittany Conditi contends that the app’s use of the camera is intentional and done for the purpose of collecting “lucrative and valuable data on its users that it would not otherwise have access to.” By “obtaining extremely private and intimate personal data on their users, including in the privacy of their own homes,” Instagram and Facebook are able to collect “valuable insights and market research,” the complaint says.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Nano-X Imaging Ltd, a start-up founded by Israeli investor Ran Poliakine, is joining forces with South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc to build a machine that could disrupt a century-old X-ray industry. Valued at about US$2 billion after listing on the NASDAQ last month, Nano-X is seeking to transform a multibillion-dollar industry that has essentially relied on the same technology since Nobel Prize in Physics winner Wilhelm Roentgen discovered X-rays in the late 19th century. Nano-X’s device uses semiconductors instead of metal filaments to generate X-rays. The backing of SK Hynix, the world’s second-largest maker of memory chips, is a boost for
Continental AG, which makes control units for Daimler AG cars, cannot pursue antitrust claims against a group of patent owners, including Qualcomm Inc, which are seeking royalties on telecommunications technology, a federal judge in Texas ruled. Avanci LLC, a licensing pool formed by Qualcomm, Nokia Oyj, Sharp Corp and other owners of patents on technology standards, is not breaching antitrust laws when it negotiates license agreements with automakers rather than the component makers, Barbara Lynn, chief district judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in dismissing the suit in a decision posted on Friday. The licensing group charges US$15 per vehicle
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into