UNITED KINGDOM

Bank hints at negative rates

The Bank of England yesterday gave its strongest hint yet that negative interest rates could be on the way as the economy battles against COVID-19 and Brexit headwinds. Following a regular policy meeting, the central bank, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, left its key interest rate at a record low of 0.1 percent amid low inflation and rising unemployment caused by COVID-19 fallout. The bank maintained its cash stimulus at ￡730 billion (US$948 billion), meeting minutes showed.

JAPAN

Inflation gauge hits negative

The country’s key inflation gauge went negative again last month, driven down by government discounts meant to boost consumer spending and help the virus-hit travel industry. Consumer prices excluding fresh food last month fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier, falling back into negative territory after two flat months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported yesterday. A 32 percent decline in the cost of hotel accommodations accounted for most of the overall drop. The Bank of Japan has been fighting a long battle to stoke price momentum, but Governor Haruhiko Kuroda yesterday said that he is not overly concerned by temporary price effects from the government’s stimulus measures. The bank would not hesitate to ease further if factors in the labor market also start to weigh on inflation, he added.

BANKING

Citigroup to hire in Asia

Citigroup Inc is embarking on hiring 6,000 young people in Asia over the next three years in an effort to help cushion the region from a blowout in youth unemployment. It is also offering 60,000 job training opportunities for youth below the age of 24 over the next three years across its retail and institutional businesses in the region, the New York-based bank said yesterday. Citi and its Citi Foundation pledged to invest US$35 million in philanthropic contributions and grants to improve the employability of youth from low-income and underserved communities in Asia by 2023. The Asia Pacific region is home to more than half of the world’s youth population, estimated at 700 million people. They account for almost half of the region’s unemployed, even though they make up just 20 percent of the working-age population, the International Labor Organization said.

INTERNET

Facebook sued for ‘spying’

Facebook Inc is again being sued for allegedly spying on Instagram users, this time through the unauthorized use of their mobile phone cameras. The lawsuit springs from media reports in July that the photo-sharing app appeared to be accessing iPhone cameras even when they were not actively being used. Facebook denied the reports and blamed a bug, which the company said it was correcting, for triggering what it described as false notifications that Instagram was accessing iPhone cameras. In the complaint filed yesterday in the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco, New Jersey Instagram user Brittany Conditi contends that the app’s use of the camera is intentional and done for the purpose of collecting “lucrative and valuable data on its users that it would not otherwise have access to.” By “obtaining extremely private and intimate personal data on their users, including in the privacy of their own homes,” Instagram and Facebook are able to collect “valuable insights and market research,” the complaint says.