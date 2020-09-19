Lotus Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (美時化學製藥) on Thursday said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with South Korea-based Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Co (CKD) for a biosimilar version of Darbepoetin alfa, a treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney failure.
The long-term collaboration with CKD, a developer of biosimilar drugs, would provide Lotus the rights to market the drug exclusively in Taiwan and Southeast Asian markets, the firm said, without disclosing financial details.
“Patients with chronic renal failure will have one more medication option,” Lotus said, adding that it would apply for marketing approvals for the biosimilar drug later this year.
Prices of biosimilar drugs are usually lower than the brand drugs, but Lotus has not finalized prices, the firm said by telephone yesterday.
Chronic renal failure is among the top causes of death, especially in Asia, and has been identified as a major disease requiring greater attention, Lotus said.
Among available treatments, NESP, the name of the Darbepoetin alfa sold by Japan-based Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd, is the best-selling second-generation epoetin, with sales increasing 15 percent year-on-year over the past three years, Lotus said, adding that business for a biosimilar version of Darbepoetin alfa is estimated at US$30 million per year.
This deal strengthens its nephrology franchise in the region and adds more complex products to its growing biosimilar portfolio, Lotus CEO Petar Vazharov said in a news release.
“This is very much in line with our vision to expand beyond the average ‘me too’ generics and venture more and more toward value creation,” Vazharov said, adding that the firm would continue to ensure sustainable growth through portfolio diversification and market expansion across the region.
CKD’s biosimilar drug for Darbepoetin alfa would make the fifth biosimilar product that Lotus has in the pipeline, the firm said, adding that it expects its evolving biosimilar business to contribute another growth engine complementary to its well-founded generic business.
Lotus has been licensed to commercialize Bevacizumab and Adalimumab, both biosimilars for cancer treatment, in several Asian countries, and has applied for marketing approval for Trastuzumab in South Korea and for Teriparatide in Taiwan and Thailand, it added.
