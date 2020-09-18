US Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday held interest rates near zero and signaled that they would stay there for at least three years, vowing to delay tightening until the US gets back to maximum employment and 2 percent inflation.
The US central bank “expects to maintain an accommodative stance” until those outcomes are achieved, it said in a statement following a two-day meeting that beefed up its description of future policy.
The fresh guidance is the Fed’s first step in an evolving communication strategy after it unveiled a new long-term policy framework last month to allow inflation to overshoot its 2 percent target after periods of under-performance.
Photo: Bloomberg
Announced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at its conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, officials expect to refine their approach to economic projections later this year and they might also reach a consensus on how to talk about their balance sheet.
“This very strong, very powerful guidance shows both our confidence and our determination,” Powell told a news conference following the meeting, although he added that it was still a bit of a work in progress.
“There’s no cook book,” he said.
The US Treasuries yield curve steepened slightly after the decision and as investors digested Powell’s remarks.
Ten and 30-year yields briefly spiked to session highs of 0.70 percent and 1.46 percent respectively while he spoke.
That caused the spread between two and 10-year yields, along with the gap between five and 30-year yields, to widen slightly.
The US dollar rallied and Asian stocks dropped along with US and European futures as markets digested Powell’s uncertainty about the economic rebound and a lack of fresh measures to contain longer-term bond yields.
“Powell’s most important point is that the Fed will keep policy accommodative for as long as it takes to bring the hardest-hit workers back,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton in Chicago. “Powell was more somber and sobering in his tenor than the statement.”
The vote, in the Federal Open Market Committee’s final scheduled meeting before the US presidential election on Nov. 3, was 8-2.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan dissented, preferring to retain “greater policy rate flexibility,” while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari dissented in favor of waiting for a rate hike until “core inflation has reached 2 percent on a sustained basis.”
Powell and other Fed officials have stressed in recent weeks that the US recovery is highly dependent on the nation’s ability to improve its COVID-19 response, and that further fiscal stimulus is likely needed to support jobs and incomes.
The Fed on Wednesday committed to using its full range of tools to support the economic recovery.
The central bank repeated that it would continue buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities “at least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning.”
A separate statement pegged those amounts at US$80 billion of Treasuries a month and US$40 billion of mortgage-backed securities.
Officials expect rates to stay ultra-low through 2023, according to the median projection of their quarterly forecasts, although four officials penciled in at least one hike in 2023.
In other updates to quarterly forecasts, Fed officials expect a shallower economic contraction this year than before, but a slower recovery in the coming years.
“The recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected,” Powell said, while cautioning that the pace of activity would likely slow and “the path ahead remains highly uncertain.”
In addition to slashing borrowing costs in March, the central bank has pumped trillions of US dollars into the financial system through bond purchases and launched a slew of emergency lending facilities to keep businesses afloat.
The US economy has partly recovered from the steepest downturn on record and some sectors such as housing are doing well, but unemployment remains high, and industries like hospitality and travel are depressed.
Moreover, temporary extra jobless benefits are running out and the political stalemate over a new round of stimulus threatens to set back the economy.
Uncertainty could hang over government policies at least until the outcome of the presidential and congressional elections is clear.
Powell said that fiscal measures taken early in the crisis helped and more was probably needed.
“The overwhelming majority of private forecasters who project an ongoing recovery are assuming there will be additional substantial fiscal support,” he said, adding that about 11 million Americans remain out of work and would require further assistance.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to
Continental AG, which makes control units for Daimler AG cars, cannot pursue antitrust claims against a group of patent owners, including Qualcomm Inc, which are seeking royalties on telecommunications technology, a federal judge in Texas ruled. Avanci LLC, a licensing pool formed by Qualcomm, Nokia Oyj, Sharp Corp and other owners of patents on technology standards, is not breaching antitrust laws when it negotiates license agreements with automakers rather than the component makers, Barbara Lynn, chief district judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in dismissing the suit in a decision posted on Friday. The licensing group charges US$15 per vehicle
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into